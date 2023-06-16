Heavy rains caused floods in Serbia and Bosnia, forcing authorities to declare a state of emergency in many regions on Friday, with heavy rain expected to continue for another day.

The Serbian Ministry of the Interior said, in a statement, that 1,300 rescue workers and 22 boats were deployed to evacuate dozens of residents in different locations.

A river caused the collapse of a bridge near the city of “Kraljevo” in the southwest of the country.

In central Serbia, Nikola Dashic, mayor of Kragujevac, said that rescue teams evacuated 12 people from their homes as the Benica river overflowed its banks, while the authorities rescued 22 others from a village near the town of Yagodina.

Smaller rivers also burst their banks, cutting roads and power lines.

Rivers flowed in eastern Bosnia as well, and the authorities in the northeastern city of Tuzla declared a state of emergency in the entire region, and residents were forced to leave their homes in many towns and villages.

A landslide closed a road near the city of Srebrenica, and residents were warned of the possibility of flooding around the capital, Sarajevo.