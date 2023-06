How did you feel about the content of this article?

Secretary General Asdrúbal Aguiar, who was Minister of the Interior and Secretary of the Presidency of Venezuela before the rise of chavismo, and former heads of state from the Idea group sign a declaration | Photo: EFE/Giorgio Viera

The Democratic Initiative of Spain and the Americas (Idea), a group formed by 25 former Spanish and Latin American heads of state and government, released this Thursday (8) a statement in which it condemned what it called “unacceptable” government interference in the justice system in Latin America.

The group does not cite specific cases in the document, but warns that “it is not acceptable on our continent to interfere in the handling of cases of corruption; acquit followers or convict opponents without due process; seek unlawful interference in the private sphere of communications; nor to confiscate the assets of those governments consider enemies, or to rewrite political histories according to the bias of the governments in power”.

Idea adds that the Inter-American Democratic Charter emphasizes “the separation and independence of public powers” ​​and the Inter-American Court of Human Rights defends that “the democratic game is only possible if all parties respect the limits imposed by the law, which allow for the very existence of democracy.

“Thus, the banalization of these norms, pillars on which all constitutional democracy rests, destroys citizens’ trust in democratic institutions and legal security at its root; without which no natural or legal person, including those who mobilize public investment to ensure the well-being of the region, is guaranteed the right to judicial guarantees and judicial protection”, added the Idea document.

The statement is signed by secretary general Asdrúbal Aguiar, who was Minister of the Interior and Secretary of the Presidency of Venezuela before the rise of chavismo, and by former Idea heads of state, including José María Aznar (Spain), Felipe Calderón (Mexico), Iván Duque (Colombia), Mauricio Macri (Argentina) and Lenín Moreno (Ecuador).