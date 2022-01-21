exhibitionThe Committee of Dutch Honorary Debts has filed a complaint against the Rijksmuseum because it nevertheless uses the term ‘bersiap’ in an exhibition about Indonesia’s struggle for independence. The organization finds the term, which refers to a period of violence by Indonesians against (Indonesian) Dutch, ‘racist, stigmatizing and a form of falsification of history’.











In Dutch historiography, ‘bersiap‘ refers to a period (October 1945 to early 1946) after the Second World War, in which Indonesian freedom fighters committed violence against the Dutch, Indo-Dutch and pro-Dutch groups such as Moluccans and Chinese. There are no exact figures, but it is estimated that thousands of people have died.

The Rijksmuseum came under fire when Indonesian guest curator Bonnie Triyana in NRC announced that the term 'bersiap' ('stand by' or 'be vigilant') would not be used in the exhibition 'Revolusi!' about the Indonesian struggle for independence, because of the racist undertones. 'Because in the concept'bersiap"primitive, uncivilized Indonesians are always presented as perpetrators of the violence, which is not entirely free from racial hatred," Triyana wrote.

Historical context

This caused a lot of commotion among the victims of the bersiap. The Federation of Indies Dutch (FIN) threatened to file a report. The Rijksmuseum subsequently reversed that decision. ,,We put the term bersiap and provide it with historical context,” said director Taco Dibbits in The Parool.

The Chinese quarter in Palembang in South Sumatra was destroyed by Indonesian freedom fighters (1946). © National Archives/Collection Spaarnestad/WFJ Pielage



The foundation Committee of Dutch Honorary Debts (KUKB), which stands up for victims of Dutch colonialism, is now reporting discrimination and group insults against the Rijksmuseum, director Dibbits and curator Harm Stevens.

“The Rijksmuseum will knowingly continue to use a term that stigmatizes Indonesians in a colonial way,” writes chairman Jeffry Pondaag in a statement. ‘The whole concept of the bersiap feeds the racist cliché that Indonesians are beastly savages. The term is also used to legitimize colonialism by talking along the lines of: where two fight, two are to blame.’

The whole concept of the bersiap fuels the racist cliché that Indonesians wanted to be beastly Jeffry Pondaag, foundation Committee Dutch Honorary Debts

Three young Indonesian women on the street, including two Republican members of the armed youth organization KRIS (Jogjakarta, 1947). © Hugo Wilmar, National Archives/C



Occupation

The foundation sees the Dutch presence in that period as ‘occupation’. There was therefore no question of an ‘ethnic struggle’ but of a ‘freedom struggle against a foreign occupier’. By using the term, the Indonesian victims are ‘erased’, according to KUKB.

The foundation points out that in that period there was no question of ‘unilateral violence’ on the Indonesian side, but that many Indonesians were also killed, partly as a result of a bombing raid on Surabaya. The Indonesian violence was also a result of Dutch provocations, according to the foundation.

The Rijksmuseum has taken note of the declaration and is awaiting further investigation.

Lawsuits against the state

The Committee of Dutch Honorary Debts previously successfully conducted lawsuits against the Dutch state on behalf of relatives of Dutch violence in Indonesia, such as in the massacre in Rawagede. In addition, Pondaag also started the discussion about the use of the Golden Coach. The coach is under fire because of the image on the panel Tribute to the Colonies, which refers to the slavery past.

Recently, the royal couple announced that they would not get into the Golden Coach ‘for the time being’. The royal vehicle will ‘only be able to drive again when the Netherlands is ready for it’. And that is not the case now, said King Willem-Alexander. “Our history contains much to be proud of. At the same time, it also offers learning material for recognizing mistakes and avoiding them in the future.”

