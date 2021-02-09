After becoming known with games like Lords of the Fallen or the two titles of The Surge, Deck13 continues to grow and want to share more experiences. And although they have not counted on them for the complicated development of Lords of the Fallen 2, they do have their own plans. In addition, he points out that there will be several, since they have expanded their infrastructure when it was announced that Deck13 opens a new studio and anticipates its next game for 2022.
This new studio will be located in Montreal, where the director Mathias richerhas commented that the city “It is a great breeding ground for creative talent and a catalyst for technological innovation.” We have already seen that Canada is a country that brings together many studies from different companies, and it almost seems a logical step in the expansion of a company.
“Opening a subsidiary in Canada is a logical continuation in the history and internal development of our firm. Deck13 Studio Montreal will allow us to strengthen our knowledge and integrate new visions, cultures and knowledge that will undoubtedly take studying to the next level ”, Richer comments, being a step that seems to have been possible because it is part of the Focus Home Interactive infrastructure. And the most interesting of all, is that this new study has already begun to work, and in fact, it is expected that its product can be unveiled soon to see the light in 2022.
Everything seems quite hasty, although it is a good example of the strength of some studies that have grown from that independent industry and that little by little are gaining their space in a very competitive industry. The only problem we find is that Deck13 seems somewhat disappeared after the release of The Surge 2. A great game that has served to establish the studio and be able to fix, with more ambition than ever, its future. A future that includes a new studio, and this can reinforce their approaches, or be able to develop several games in parallel simultaneously.
The truth is that we have to wait for that first announcement that Deck13 makes together with Focus Home Interactive, a union from which good proposals could be drawn.
