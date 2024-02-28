Deck Nine Games, the studio responsible for Life is Strange: True Colors, Before the Storm and co-author of The Expanse: A Telltale Series, has announced some staff cuts involving 20% of the total staff. According to IGN estimates, we are talking about 100 – 130 people in total.

The announcement came via a post published on social media, where the team explained that the layoffs are due to worsening conditions in the gaming industryas unfortunately already seen in many other cases in the last year.

“Like many other industry players, Deck Nine has been impacted by worsening market conditions in the video game industry. Today we made the difficult decision to lay off 20% of our staff,” the statement read.

“These people are amazing, talented, amazing developers. They've made a huge impact during their time at Deck Nine Games, and we didn't make this decision lightly. If you can, hire these people, they're amazing.”