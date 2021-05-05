After the odyssey, the calm has arrived. Gabriel Deck is already one more in the NBA. He has only played four games so far, but they have been enough to earn the first flattery on American soil. While it is true that the results of its franchise, Oklahoma City Thunder, have not accompanied (nor will they accompany, at least in the short term), his individual performance, understood within the acclimatization process that every player must undergo, has not been a bad thing. 18.3 minutes, 9.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists permeate his scorecard of averages. His last game, against the Sacramento Kings, the best: 16 + 3 + 3. He does everything and almost everything right, as he had already shown at Real Madrid, although still far from his best nights dressed in white, very recent. For now, more than enough. At least, for his coach, Mark Daigneault, who has already made his ears happy for the first time: “It surprises me how risky it is. It is very difficult to come and fit in with a team that you do not know. He is very aggressive to play, if you see him on the field, you think he has played with us all season. He has impressed me a lot within the team. countryside”, confesses in statements to the journalist Leandro Torres, from Trade.

In his North American experience, Deck does not yet know victory. The Thunder, under the leadership of their gerente general, Sam Presti, are in one of the deepest, and most peculiar, rebuilding processes in the history of the competition. 34 draft picks, 17 first rounds and 17 second rounds, await, between now and 2027, to shape a project like no other. In the midst of it all Gabi wants to find your site, since it is not insured. He has come to Oklahoma with an unsecured contract, which ties him to the franchise until the end of this season, but not for the future. You can sign another three years, but to do so, you will have to convince the owners of the organization, as it seems you are doing. “He is a great value, someone I had met before on TV, I had seen him in Real Madrid and in the Argentine national team. He is a good player, he has a very high Basketball IQ and it is good to have him here with us”, adds your current technician. For now, his girlfriend, as reported by journalist Mauricio Codocea, from Clarion, has not yet traveled to the United States with him. First, because there are only two weeks left of the regular season; second, because future plans cannot yet be made.

Fits in the system

His contribution, with the game against the Kings as the current apex, goes from less to more. As it should be. “Gabriel had a good night again. He looks better in every game and is very involved in the game. We like his physical capacity, he makes it seem like he is much bigger than he is. He is a humble boy and a great teammate. “, explained the Thunder coach after the best performance of ‘Tortu’ so far. “It fits in well with our system. He has been very good in these games, passing and rebounding.“added Darius Bazley, teammate.

In his first game, with 14 minutes on the court, Deck was shy, although he left an assist behind his back to show that, despite this, he does not lack the impudence that the competition demands. In the second, more liberated, he lived a hard sweep, one of those defeats of the time: 95 to 152 against the Indiana Pacers. In the third, however, the team, characterized by its youth, reacted; losing, yes, but in a very different way (120 to 123 against Phoenix Suns, one of the best teams of the season). “We came from a terrible terrible defeat and the team showed a unique character, I am calm about it”Daigneault declared satisfied after the duel. Again, with pleasant words for Deck, whom he considers, due to his style, a piece that fits into his puzzle: “Gabi, like the rest of our team, is able to take advantage of the transitions to get points. In the NBA, if you want offensive efficiency, you have to look for transitions. We know that defenses are very sophisticated and, to break them, we must look for transitions. Maybe not with so many players, although the volume helps, but knowing the advantage of attacking without having the opposing defense established. About Gabi, it’s something she can take advantage of. “ Like his time in the best league in the world.

