Deck 13the development team responsible for The Surge series and Atlas Fallen, is working on a new game based on Unreal Engine 5according to what was reported by a German site reporting the leak in question.

According to the Games Wirtschaft magazine, the team is continuing to work on Atlas Fallen, so development on the proprietary Fledge engine will necessarily have to continue, but in the meantime the German studio seems to have switched to Unreal Engine 5, for a game that seems destined to come out In the 2026.

Furthermore, it seems that this is a big project, which will be carried forward also thanks to the official support of Ministry of Economic Affairs of Germany, which has invested over 5 million euros in this new production, according to what was reported by the magazine.