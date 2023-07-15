The prosecutor has entered two people in the register of suspects: these are those who apparently sold drugs to Marco Conforti

There would be a major twist in the case of the death of Marco Conforti. The entrepreneur from Turin was found lifeless in the trunk of his car on May 28th. The prosecutor has registered two people, a Nigerian man and a woman, in the register of suspects, who most likely sold the drug to the victim. The hypothesis is that they always hid the man’s body.

The story dates back to last Maywhen a woman, Marco Conforti’s ex-wife, reported her missing to the authorities.

Thanks to a smartphone tracking application, the woman had directed the police at the crossroads between via Rovigo and Strada del Fortinor, where the man’s car was actually parked, a Range Rover.

The lifeless body of the man was locked up inside the luggage rack of the car and what the investigation was directed towards, as well as Conforti’s death itself, is precisely the way in which the same body ended up there.

How Marco Conforti died

The autopsy ordered by the prosecutor and carried out by the coroners, had shed light on the causes of Conforti’s death.

The man had spent a evening with some of his friendsgoing first to dinner in a well-known restaurant in Turin and then in a night club.

The autopsy confirmed that the death occurred for a cardiac arrest most likely caused, as ascertained by toxicological tests, by drug abuse, in particular cocaine.

Investigate two people

About two months away from the fact, it would be now a major breakthrough in the case. Apparently the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office has entered it in the register of suspects two peopleboth of Nigerian descent.

It would be about a man and a woman aged 39 and 31guilty according to the investigators of having sold the drug to Marco.

The hypothesis is that the two were still together with him when Conforti took cocaine and felt ill. Perhaps panicked, the two traffickers then dragged the lifeless body of the man to his car, and then lock it in the trunk.

They were two phones seized of drug dealers, where evidence of what has been reconstructed up to now is now being sought and to proceed with the formal accusations.