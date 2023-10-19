After days of searches, the person responsible for the death of a 39-year-old worker was arrested: she is Martina De Luise, 35 years old

After 10 days of investigations and intense searches, the woman responsible for the accident that cost the life of 39-year-old worker Boukare Guerbe was identified and arrested. It’s about Martina De Luise, a 35-year-old resident in Barzanò, in the province of Lecco. After hitting the victim, she removed her bicycle from under her car and drove away without rendering assistance.

The accident in question occurred last October 8, at first light. Moussa Boukare Guerbea 39-year-old man originally from Burkina Faso but resident in Italy for years, father of three children, had gone out to work like every morning.

He was on board his bicycle, he had left Garlate and was pedaling along via Spluga, the former state road 36 which would have taken him to Valghegrentino where he worked.

Suddenly, a car that was evidently proceeding at high speed hit him head-on and threw him several meters away onto the road. dock.

Upon their arrival, rescuers found the 39-year-old in desperate conditions although still alive. They immediately transferred him to the hospital Manzoni of LeccoWhere it passed away shortly after for the very serious traumas reported.

Martina De Luise arrested

The people also soon arrived at the scene of the accident Carabinieriwho carried out all the necessary findings and listened to a witness who helped them a lot in the investigation, together with the images recorded by the video surveillance cameras in the area.

The witness, a young foreigner, said he saw a broken-down car that stopped and from which a young woman got out. Whereupon he approached her, asking if she needed help.

She replied that maybe he had hit something, but in the meantime he has pulled the bicycle out from under his carwhere it was stuck, threw it away, got back on board and drove away.

These details make impossibleaccording to investigators, that the motorist she hadn’t noticed of having hit someone.

After a few days of research the person responsible was tracked down and arrested. This is Martina De Luise, who at the time of her arrest was in her house Barzanò he felt ill.

The charges against her are now very serious. In addition to theroad homicide you will certainly also be challengedfailure to assist. He is currently under house arrest.