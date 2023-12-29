The autopsy examination would have ruled out that Paola Bolognesi's death occurred as a result of violence: her husband was therefore exonerated

There would be a turning point in the case of the death of Paola Bolognesi, which took place on the night of Christmas Eve in Bagnacavallo, province of Ravenna, for which the husband had ended up under investigation. The first results of the autopsy would exclude violence and therefore exonerate the man.

Bagnacavallo, a small town in the province of Ravenna, is still saddened by the sudden and premature death by Paola Bolognesi.

The woman passed away in the night between last Saturday and Sunday between 23 and 24 Decemberwhile he was in bed in his home.

It was he who found her lifeless Miguel Soto Romero, her husband, who immediately contacted the emergency services. The latter, who promptly arrived on site, could not help but observe his death.

Paola, name and faces known in the world of volleyball local, having been first a player and then a coach, she had a heart condition that forced her to undergo frequent check-ups. However, the aforementioned pathology had never worried her to the point of suggesting a sad epilogue.

And instead, apparently, it would have been a real one heart attack causing his sudden death.

Shortly before his funeral was organized and celebrated, however, the prosecutor's office blocked everything due to some circumstances suspicious stains found on the woman's body, perhaps attributable to bruises and ecchymoses.

The prosecutor of Ravenna, Raffaele Belvederi, then ordered a autopsy and Paola's husband was registered in the register of suspects, as a necessary act.

Paola Bolognesi's husband exonerated

What had every appearance of being a detective story, instead, seems to have already moved towards one resolution.

The first results of the autopsy examination would in fact have revealed that the cause of death by Paola Bolognesi both natural. Death due to a heart attack and not to violence perpetrated by her husband.

For the definitive results we will still have to wait for the post-mortem examination carried out by the forensic doctor Silvia Barbagallo some dayconsidering that the specialist has 60 days to present the report.

Everything suggests, however, that the case has already begun archiving.

Meanwhile, the same prosecutor's office has released the house, cell phones and cars of Paola and her husband.