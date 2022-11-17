The two young men, now in prison, had hit Giuseppe Checchia with fists and stones on the skull, sending him into a coma for a month

There is an important breakthrough in the investigation related to the case of Joseph Checchia, the 19-year-old from Emilia who on the night between 8 and 9 October was reduced to dying outside a restaurant in Castellarano, in the province of Reggio Emilia. The Carabinieri have identified and arrested two young men held responsible for the attack.

His mother had taken care of telling what happened that Saturday night, in an interview with The Corriere della Sera.

Above all, the woman had shown her immense anger towards those who, according to her, they intended to take the life. These were his words:

Whoever threw that boulder did it to kill! One thing is a fistfight between boys, but here we are in the presence of a murderous will. It’s unacceptable, the manager has to pay for it.

The investigations subsequent of the Carabinieri have then shed light on the exact dynamic of what happened in the Rockville disco in Castellarano.

Giuseppe and his friends had decided to spend the evening in that club and, during the party, the 19-year-old would have had a discussion on the track with a 21-year-old from Sassuolo.

The nightclub security personnel had drove everyone awaybut upon leaving the club, the 21-year-old boy and his 18-year-old friend approached Giuseppe, who in the meantime was left alone, attacking him again and this time with a unprecedented violence.

The 18-year-old would have launched a punch to the face by Giuseppe Checchia, while the 21-year-old would later hit him with a stone on the head.

Giuseppe Checchia’s attackers arrested

The identified 18 and 21-year-olds will now have to answer for the crime of attempted homocide aggravated in competition and for them, the investigating judge has ordered a precautionary measure in prison .

After that brawl, Giuseppe was rescued by the 118 doctors who promptly stabilized him and transported him to the nearby Baggiovara hospital.

By way of numerous skull fractures and of the consequent cerebral hemorrhage, the 19-year-old spent more than a month in a coma. He woke up just a few days ago, but the path to a full recovery, doctors said, is still long.