Decisive runoff elections to the US Senate have started in Georgia

In the southern state of Georgia, important runoff elections for two seats in the powerful US Senate began on Tuesday morning (local time). The outcome of the votes will determine whether the Republicans can defend their majority or whether the Democrats will dominate the other House of Representatives in the future. With control of the Senate, the future President Joe Biden could rule – provided the Democrats pull together on bills or appointments of government officials.

In the first vote on November 3rd, none of the candidates had obtained the necessary absolute majority. Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock challenge Republican incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. A single victory is enough for Republicans to keep a slim majority in the Senate. The democratic candidates, however, would both have to prevail so that there is a stalemate with 50 to 50 votes in the chamber. A stalemate could then be resolved ex officio by the future Vice President Kamala Harris in favor of the Democrats.

The polling stations should close at 7 p.m. (local time / Wednesday 1 a.m. CET). It was initially unclear when there would be reliable results. This is also due to the corona pandemic, because of which hundreds of thousands of voters have made use of the postal vote. According to statistics from the Elections Project, around 3 million of the 7.2 million registered voters in Georgia cast their ballot papers by letter or in person at the polling station before the actual election day.

The day before the runoff election, the Democrat campaigned Biden in Georgia’s capital, Atlanta, for Ossoff and Warnock. “Tomorrow may be a new day for Atlanta, Georgia and America,” said the president-elect. Regarding the two Democratic candidates, he added: “They are principled, they are qualified. You are honorable, you mean what you say. “

About Perdue and Loeffler, Biden said they thought their loyalty was to incumbent President Donald Trump, not Georgia and the US Constitution.

Trump called against it at an election campaign appearance in Dalton north of Atlanta to vote for Perdue and Loeffler. “That could be the most important vote you will cast for the rest of your life,” he said in front of thousands of followers. Ossoff and Warnock are “extremists who would destroy everything that is important to the patriots in Georgia”. (dpa)