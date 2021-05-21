Crucial phase



los Angeles In the NBA, the playoffs begin and three Germans are there. Dennis Schröder in particular is entering the hot basketball phase with great ambitions.

Dennis Schröder looking for form, Maxi Kleber injured and Isaac Bonga mostly in a supporting role: The German basketball trio is going into the NBA playoffs starting this weekend with some worries. But the confidence, especially with Schröder and the Los Angeles Lakers, is unbroken despite a bumpy main round. The endurance test that was just passed in the so-called play-in game against the Golden State Warriors has given the defending champion new self-confidence.

Especially because LeBron James gets going again in time for the hot phase of the season. Against the Warriors, James ensured progress with a spectacular three in the closing stages and thus sent a message to all his doubters. “There is no greater challenge in basketball than beating LeBron James,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr after the game. After many injuries, the 36-year-old wants to show it all again in the playoffs.

James relies on the support of Schröder. Although the point guard is still looking for his rhythm after his renewed corona break, the native Braunschweig sees himself ready. “There are no excuses. I was missing, but I feel great, ”said Schröder. The trust of those responsible around coach Frank Vogel has the quick build-up player. “The people in the organization tell me that I’m the x-factor in getting the title back. That means a lot to me, of course, ”said Schröder of“ Sport Bild ”.

The 27-year-old would be the second German after Dirk Nowitzki in 2011 to win the championship ring in the NBA. But until then it is still a long way. After numerous injuries, it is difficult to predict how fit the Lakers will be in the crucial phase of the season. First of all, Schröder and Co. need to get the surprisingly strong Phoenix Suns out of the way this season.

The Dallas Mavericks with Maxi Glue are also facing a major challenge. The experts expect a very close series against the Lakers city rivals Los Angeles Clippers. Kleber recently struggled with Achilles tendon problems, his use in the first game on Saturday (local time) is still uncertain. “We hope he’s okay,” said Mavs coach Rick Carlisle. The Dallas coach is a big fan of the national player and has often emphasized the importance of the Würzburg player. “He’s one of our two or three best defenders,” said Carlisle of Kleber.

Bonga, on the other hand, usually only plays a minor role at the Washington Wizards. In the play-in duel with the Indiana Pacers, the point guard was used for a few minutes and is now celebrating its playoff premiere in the NBA. The Wizards thus crowned their strong comeback. In the last six weeks of the regular season, they won 17 games and lost only six games. But the challenge in the first playoff round is great. With the Philadelphia 76ers, the best team in the Eastern Conference and one of the favorites is waiting for the title.

