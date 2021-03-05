The 10 presidents of the Conmebol member associations hold a virtual meeting with FIFA representatives this Friday (Swiss President Gianni Infantino will not be present), in which it will be resolved whether or not to play the window of matches corresponding to the fifth and sixth dates of the South American qualifiers, scheduled between March 26 and 30.

The main obstacle to holding these meetings is linked to the growth of coronavirus cases in Europe and the consequent restrictive measures proposed especially in countries such as Germany, England and Spain, which was added in the last hours, since in the first two they propose enter the footballers assigned to the South American teams to quarantines for 10 days when they return to the Old Continent.

This caused the immediate reaction of European clubs, who in Germany and England already demonstrated against giving up their players, because this would cause that when they returned they would stay those 10 days without being able to compete, not only in the local leagues but also in the Champions League.

In fact, the one who raised the cry in the last hours was the English Liverpool coach himself, the German Jurgen Klopp, who publicly asked that the European clubs not give up their players to the South American teams.

Against this background, Conmebol quickly mobilized to put back on the table the same argument used for the previous days, when the Europeans were also reluctant to give in to their players.

At that time there were two windows during October and November 2020 and from Conmebol a bubble with a sanitary corridor included, so those players summoned traveled on private flights to and from Europe, and remained isolated in their respective concentrations during the days of permanence in South America. In addition, they also flew in charter during internal transfers.

With this argument in hand, it will be that the president of Conmebol, Paraguayan Alejandro Domínguez, backed by the members of all South American associations, will try to present FIFA with the necessary guarantees so that the clubs in Europe quietly yield to their aforementioned footballers.

If this is successful, Argentina will face Uruguay on Friday 26 at the Madre de Cities stadium, in Santiago del Estero, which finished construction in May 2020 and was inaugurated on Thursday with the match for the Argentine Super Cup between River and Racing that enshrined to those of Marcelo Gallardo.

On the following date those led by Lionel Scaloni, who has been in Argentina since Tuesday and plans to give the list of summoned between next Sunday and Monday, will visit the leader of the competition (Argentina is escort), Brazil, in the northern city of Recife .

But if the date were postponed, it could not be played until the second half of this year, since between June 11 and July 11, the Copa América will be played in the country and in Colombia and there are no dates. FIFA scheduled before the sixth month of the year.

Source: Télam