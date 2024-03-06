The first free practice sessions will officially begin on Friday 7 March Qatar Grand Prixan event that will open the 2024 world championship. Among the numerous innovations on the track, there is also the one that concerns Franco Morbidellipassed from the official Yamaha to the team Pramacwhere he will join the vice-world champion Jorge Martin.

However, participation in this event and the debut of the Roman rider on the Losail circuit with Ducati still remains in the balance. The motivation is linked to concussion reported at the end of January during the pre-season tests in Portimao, which had also kept him away from the subsequent sessions in Sepang and Losail in February.

In that circumstance, the doctors had any brain injury averted with two tacs. Furthermore, the MRI scan a few days ago, precisely on March 2, had given positive results, to the point that Morbidelli is now in Qatar. However, to be able to hit the slopes regularly, it will be necessary another medical visit.

Only after the doctors give the OK in tomorrow's final exam will Morbidelli be allowed to take part in the first race weekend of the season. Otherwise, the debut with the Borgo Panigale manufacturer will be postponed: “I'm impatient, I want to try the bike, go back to racing and get to know the people on my new team better”he told ANSA.