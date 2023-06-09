Genoa – I am decisive hours for the future of Sampdoria. The priority now is to define the agreements to close the debt restructuring plan, a fundamental step to then proceed with the capital increase and complete the transfer of the Sampdoria club’s shares to the Manfredi-Radrizzani duo. What is missing is still the agreement with some of the creditor agentswhich was offered a 40% repayable over three years.

The latest proposal to the agents did not find a positive and definitive response yesterday. Two prosecutors in particular have so far taken an adamant position. The positions of some of the creditors therefore remain suspended.

The deadline to close the issue and allow the existing restructuring agreement to be fully defined is near: mid-June and no later. At this moment, given the circumstances, the conditions for Sampdoria no longer exist to respect the indications of the Court and be able to save themselves. The risk of starting from the lower categories would therefore be more than concrete.

Radrizzani and Manfredi presented a planaccepted by the CDA and appreciated by the Court and by most of the creditors which is now put at great risk due to the extremist position of a few

The time available now becomes relative. Giving consent today means allowing Sampdoria to save. Hypothesizing alternative solutions to the existing offer to hope for a different solution is completely utopian, by virtue of the very tight deadlines