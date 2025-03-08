To the coliseum, the scene of a dream that became nightmare, returns this Saturday the Real Betis Basketball For an appointment that matches or exceeds even in importance to that of January 24, when it rushed into the vacuum of impotence and frustration against the Monbús Obradoiro in the semifinals of the Spanish Cup. He did not have a pulse then the team, with a hypotension output, without defense, that left him out of the match at the first exchange and practically in the canvas in Ecuador. All those scribbles that cost him a hard rapopoly are the errors that cannot be allowed today in his duel with him San Pablo Burgosunquestionable leader of the First Feb. A roller that accumulated no less than thirteen league victories in a row until last day he skated during his visit to the Technification Center and added his second slip of the season. In thirty official matches, the top candidate for direct ascent has only brought the knee twice … one of them against Betis Basketball. In Seville he fell for 90-89, remember the superb Verdiblanca defense in the last play to fasten an epic triumph, and in Alicante for a practically twin marker: 90-88.

Current Spanish Cup championwhere he had no rival to sign up for the trophy at his home, San Pablo Burgos, exception made of the blur against the Lucentum, put the cruise speed towards direct ascent taking an advantage over its main persecutors, the Movistar Students and the flexar Fuenlabrada, which has been reduced to a single encounter. So the pressure raises for the boys of Bruno Savignanibut also for the hard troop of Gonzalo García de Vitoria, which this Saturday is possibly before his last chance to excite himself with the possibility, remote seems to overcome the first three classified and directly climb the Endesa League. The fat prize. The last train passes through the coliseum. There will be no more stations in which to climb as much that, after this crucial appointment, even more days of regular phase will still be left.

The game is brought because, without being a final, it will be a screen if there is a greenish back or an earthquake in the event that it was able to do what no one has done so far: turn off the bonfire of the coliseum causing its boundary host to have, for once, the mud feet where it has been fortified and has already conquered up to a title. The company for Betis is of an extreme difficulty and there must also file a large part of the quota of its motivation. In becoming a reality what, not being impossible, seems unlikely. Betis basketball was lost many weeks ago lost the favorite condition to direct ascent. It does not appear in that quiniela, nor will that condition be covered in your visit to the coliseum, where the team was extinguished by the intensity switch In the recent cupo duel. One of those defeats that really hurt, leave sequelae and are not easy to forget. They stay on the hard drive of what should not be repeated.

The exverdiblancos of San Pablo Burgos

In that unpleasant mirror should look at Betis before this game, but also in the first half of last week against Gipuzkoa Basket. What a little intensity he had defending with the lookto. Actions in the antipodes he gave in the first round, when he really rolled up to endure San Pablo Burgos and defeat him several times in the same game until the last and outstanding defense gave him an important triumph over the horn. The two times the Burgos have fallen, they have done it by fitting 90 points and domicile. Clarifying data of the competitive capacity that has printed them Bruno Savignanithe Brazilian coach who surprised his own and strangers last season in Seville. Under one of the great ships of the first Feb, it has been confirmed in this exercise as a present technician and, of course, future.









Two other exverdiblancos are also part of its template, Almazán and Wembithat do not treasure a very prominent role but are important for the stability and defensive performance of the team. A block supported in pilasters like Corbalán, Cremo, Gudmundsson, Dani Díez, Fischer and Goloman. It is a longer template, with more centimeters and resources, especially in the inner game, than that of Betis. But it was also in the first round because San Pablo Burgos maintains the same structure. It has not had to move in the market. Betis Basketball has a more twist that would appreciate to measure rivals of this size. Remember that they could not win the students at home or the Fuenlabrada. Now Add five victories in a row, it is true, but before adversaries of less fuste. This Saturday is a flour from another sack. A heavyweight that shakes you with virulence if you do not jump to the concentrated court, with granitic mentality and defense with all the given rope.

In the coliseum, Betis cannot photocopy the first part that perpetrated before the Gipuzkoa Basket, fitting 50 points and giving facilities of all kinds, inside and outside, far from the ball, as Gonzalo García de Vitoria de Vitoria said in Vitoria in the press room. That the Guipuzcoan sweep the rebound (17 more caught) was not a matter of centimeters, but of attitude, intensity and placement. As it does not have a specific player for that task, Betis must be a coral, collective work, in which everyone participates, since the demolition work is mainly assigned to Benite and Hughes, their devastating perimeter couple.

Silbö San Pablo Burgos: Cuevas (1.78, 1); Corbalán (1.93, 10); Cremo (1.93, 5); Stumbris (1.99, 23); Fischer (2.06, 40) -pose initial quintet-; Wembi (2.05, 5); Gudmundsson (1.95, 6); Almazán (2.00, 8); Barrera (1.95, 9); Dani Díez (2.03, 11); Goloman (2,10, 14); Lapornik (1.94, 31).

Real Betis Basketball: Renfroe (1,91, 32); Benite (1.94, 8); Hughes (1.93, 3); Radoncic (2.02, 88); Debisschop (2.06, 22) -pose initial quintet-; Cvetkovic (1.88, 4); Tunde (2.03, 7); Kasibabu (2.02, 13); Rubén López (2.02, 16); Jelinek (1.94, 25); Álex Suárez (2.06, 93).

Referees: Ávila Zurita, Baena Criado, Adan Rodríguez.

Time and TV: 20.00 (APP LaLiga Plus).

Impose rhythm

Defense and rebound, defense and rebound, is the litany that must resonate in the head of the Verdiblancos before the party. And take it into practice. To the exchange of blows it is normal to end up pieces in the coliseum. The visiting bases are more experienced and because of their ability to impose the rhythm and make them play it, they spend a good part of the Betis Basketball options. That He needs a complete match in the intangible and tangible, in all metrics, if he wants to look face to face this San Pablo Burgos That he will want to redeem himself at the house of the stumbling block in Alicante giving one more bite to the cake of direct ascent and, incidentally, evicting one of his diners from the table. Otherwise, Betis must focus: he has before him a golden opportunity to get on a train in which very few outside Seville think at this point that corresponds to being.