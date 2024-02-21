The founder of WikiLeaks, Julian Assange was absent this Wednesday from the second and final session of the trial in which a London court analyzes his appeal to avoid extradition to the United States.



Assange had also not been present on Tuesday at the start of the hearing at the High Court of Justice in London, in the last recourse left to the Australian in the United Kingdom to avoid delivery to the United States, where he is accused of espionage.

“He was not feeling well and is not present,” his lawyer, Edward Fitzgerald, said Tuesday when announcing his client's illness.

two magistrates They will soon decide whether the United Kingdom hands over the founder of WikiLeaks to the United States, who wants to judge him for a massive leak of confidential documents.

Assange is claimed in the United States for having published since 2010 more than 700,000 confidential documents on the military and diplomatic activities of the North American country, particularly in Iraq and Afghanistan.

In case of extradition, He could be sentenced to up to 175 years in prison in the United States.

Assange, who is autistic and suffers from depression and other ailments, has been confined in the United Kingdom for almost 14 years despite not having been convicted of any crime.

After being arrested in 2010 at the request of Sweden for a case now closed, he took refuge as a political asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy in London between 2012 and 2019, after which he was arrested at the request of the US and transferred to Belmarsh.

“My client is being prosecuted for carrying out an ordinary journalistic practice to obtain and publish classified information, information that is true and of obvious and important public interest,” Fitzgerald said Tuesday before the High Court of Justice in London.

Protesters ask to avoid the extradition of Julian Assange.

In this Wednesday's session, US lawyers urged the court to reject Assange's appeal. Washington rejected that the charges for which it requests the extradition of Julian Assange are of a political nature and that his activity at the head of WikiLeaks can be compared to that of investigative journalists.

Lawyer Clair Dobbin, representing the US Justice, said before the High Court in London that the defense “erroneously describes” the accusations against the Australian, which in reality are “for criminal offenses based on evidence.”

Dobbin said that Assange is wanted for conspiring with former American soldier Bradley Manning (now Chelsea Manning) to obtain classified military information and to disseminate it, endangering “numerous innocent United States informants” in countries such as Iraq, Afghanistan, China, Iran or Syria.

“He indiscriminately and consciously published to the world the names of people who acted as sources of information for the United States,” he said.

The lawyer stressed that it is incorrect when the defense tries to compare the accused, who she said tried between 2009 and 2015 to recruit hackers for his portal, with “an ordinary journalist or editor” who uses sources for his news.

“WikiLeaks explicitly requested classified material and information. It encouraged others to hack and produced a 'Most Wanted Leaks' list. This goes far beyond the acts of a journalist gathering information,” he alleged.

Julian Paul Assange is an Australian programmer, journalist and internet activist. Photo: Justin TALLIS / AFP

The lawyer also said that the defense arguments that her client will not face a fair trial in the United States are unfounded. or that the accusations threaten their freedom of expression.

Despite the rain, dozens of people gathered again at the doors of the London court this Wednesday – although fewer than on Tuesday – to demand Assange's release and for the United States to drop the charges against him.

At the end of the day this Wednesday, in which the Prosecutor's Office, representing the American Justice, will present its arguments, judges Victoria Sharp and Adam Johnson They will decide whether to issue an opinion immediately or postpone it to another date.

The two Superior judges will have to decide whether to authorize him to appeal again in the United Kingdom -which would lead to a trial where the arguments raised now would be thoroughly explored- or if instead his extradition, approved by the British Government in 2022, can be activated.

If they agree to Assange's request, a new appeal trial will begin in England, which could be prolonged. If you are denied, the deportation process to the US will be activated. which requires him for 18 crimes of espionage and computer intrusion for the revelations on his portal.

*With AFP and EFE