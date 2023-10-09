Decisions | The Helsinki City Council approved the snow management project package

The City Hall also decided to propose an extension to social, health and rescue sector manager Juha Jolkkonen.

Helsinki At its meeting on Monday, the city council approved the snow management development project package for the years 2023–2033 as guidelines.

The city government urges the urban environment sector to take into account the implementation of the project package every year in the preparation of the action plan and budget proposal.

The project set meets the needs of the current state of snow management and also solves identified problems related to future needs.

With the overall project, the city also wants to significantly increase snow reception capacity, improve winter management and curb costs.

Municipality also decided to propose to the council that the director of the social, health and rescue sector Juha Jolkkonen are selected for the next season.

The position is for a seven-year term. The new season would start on December 20. The selection of the branch manager will go to the city council.