Decisions | Celebrity lawyer Heikki Lampela is allowed to work in court again as an assistant, he was not accepted as a lawyer

Heikki Lampela, a well-known lawyer from the public, took his bar exam again, but the Bar Association did not accept him as a member.

Known jurist Heikki Lampela has again received the right to act as a legal assistant in Finland.

The Ministry of Justice’s board of trial assistants granted Lampela a license this week. The Supervisory Board of the Bar Association decided to dismiss Lampela at the end of 2017, among other things, due to the assault conviction he received.

The supervisory board of the Bar Association supervises lawyers in Finland. The Supervisory Board dismissed Lampela because it considered that he had acted contrary to good lawyer practice. With this, he temporarily lost his right to work in court as a lawyer. At the time, the Supreme Court did not grant Lampela permission to appeal the matter.

He applied for the permit again after the deadline, and he also received the permit.

“The trial break is over, the court has called,” Lampela describes in the press release he sent on Friday.

Lampela this year also passed the bar exam again. Communications Manager of the Bar Association Sari Krappe tells STT that Lampela also applied to become a member of the union again, but the union did not accept his membership. Because of this, Lampela is not allowed to use the title of lawyer.

In the press release sent out on Friday, the Bar Association says that the reason behind the rejection was Lampela’s supervision history and the fact that it was still a relatively short time since his sentence.

With the permission of the Ministry of Justice, he will still be able to act as an assistant in trials in the future.

Lampela has previously acted as a lawyer in several highly publicized cases. He has also been in the headlines for his private life.

