These are the figures published this morning that the Health Committee of the Board will use to decide which towns will have restrictions imposed or lifted / eased.

The Regional Prime Minister, Juanma Moreno, hinted this morning that he does not envisage any drastic changes to the conditions imposed on the 17th of March; provinces closed, curfew 23.00h and business open until 22.30h.

However, until they meet, which is now scheduled for around 20.00h, given the EU meeting of all Ministers of Health over Astrazeneca, is being held earlier, restrictions changes cannot be confirmed.

Town Limits and nonessential businesses closed (over 1,000 per 100k).

Ferreira 1,993.4

Guadix buds 1,401.9

Benamaurel 1,371.7

Listen 1,264.2

Cijuela 1,229.9

Town Limits Closed (over 500 per 100k).

Cortes de Baza 976.1

Nigüelas 928.3

Purullena 780.6

Villamena 749.5

Durcal 717.2

Valderrubio 580.8

Gor 537.6

Cowboys font 501.8

Note: If your municipality does not appear on the table below, it is because it has zero percentage of contagion.

(News: Granada, Andalusia)