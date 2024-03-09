Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/09/2024 – 7:38

A coordinated movement of government-appointed advisors is behind Petrobras' decision not to pay extraordinary dividends relating to the balance sheet for the fourth quarter of 2023. The announcement made by Petrobras on the night of Thursday, 7th, together with the release of the balance sheet numbers of 2023, that it would not distribute extraordinary dividends – totaling R$49.3 billion – caused the company's shares to plummet this Friday, 8th, on the Stock Exchange (B3). The shares lost more than 13% throughout the day, and ended the trading session with drops of 10.37 (ON) and 10.57% (PN). It was the worst performance of the state-owned company’s shares since February 22, 2021.

With the decline in shares, Petrobras lost R$55.3 billion in market value in yesterday's trading session. Under the weight of the state-owned company, Ibovespa, B3's main indicator, fell 0.99% on the day, to 127.0 thousand points. In another move, Bank of America (BofA), Bradesco BBI and Santander downgraded Petrobras shares to a neutral buy recommendation.

Regarding the impasse in the board of directors, the Estadão/Broadcast (Grupo Estado's real-time news system) found that the decision not to pay extraordinary dividends at this time prevailed by six votes to four, with one abstention. Five councilors appointed by the government and the workers' representative would have voted against the distribution – and for sending R$43.9 billion to the so-called remuneration reserve. The four minority shareholder representatives voted in favor of the 100% distribution.

'Fake news'

Trying to undo the negative impact of the decision on the market, the management of the state-owned company stated during a conference call with analysts that, at some point that has not yet been defined, the extraordinary dividends will be paid to shareholders, as they cannot be used for other purposes, such as investments, for example. .

“The dividend is for distribution in any form. You cannot pay debt or invest, as (claim) false news out there. This is profit, therefore, dividend. By clarifying this, all this fear disappears, because it is known that this reserve is a dividend and will eventually return”, said the company's president, Jean Paul Prates.

He added that, initially, the state-owned company's board of directors proposed 50% of the extraordinary dividends to be reserved and 50% to be paid now. But, faced with resistance from government representatives, he abstained from voting at the meeting. “This (dividends) soap opera continues, it’s not over.”

When questioned, Prates denied that there was pressure from the government. “I think it was a question of timing, the dividend is for distribution anyway.”

Disappointment makes banks 'downgrade' shares

The Petrobras board's decision to withhold extraordinary dividends caused large banks to downgrade the state-owned company's shares, withdrawing the purchase recommendation for the shares and placing them in a “neutral” indication. This is what Bank of America (BofA), Bradesco BBI and Santander did.

For BofA, the decision to pay only ordinary dividends increases the perception of risk regarding the government's influence on the state-owned company's capital allocation decisions. “In our opinion, this suggests that the company could be moving towards an agenda more focused on growth in renewable energy (triggering greater investments with lower returns) and increasing the likelihood of carrying out mergers and acquisitions (RLAM refinery, petrochemicals, fuel distribution) ”, said analysts Caio Ribeiro and Leonardo Marcondes.

Santander talks about “mixed signals”. “We believe that the lack of extraordinary dividends sends confusing signals regarding the short-term capital allocation strategy, especially as we see Petrobras holding around US$18 billion in cash at the end of 2023”, say analysts Rodrigo Almeida, and Eduardo Muniz, in a report sent to clients.

Also in a report released yesterday, XP said that investors would rethink their view of Petrobras' risks, after the “great disappointment” with the absence of extraordinary dividends. “We see the investment thesis now as a matter of assessing the likelihood of large M&A (merger and acquisition) moves occurring in the near term. If this is what led to the board of directors' decision, the shares will likely fall further, due to a combination of poor capital allocation and lower dividends,” said analysts André Vidal and Helena Kelm, from XP.

'Generate value'

In a conference call with analysts, the president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, came out yesterday in defense of the 2023 results. He highlighted that the return on the state-owned company's shares over the past year was “much higher” than that of other oil companies of the same size in other countries. “In 2023, the total return of our shares on the New York Stock Exchange reached 112%, a value much higher than the highest return of the 'majors', of 20%,” he said.

Petrobras' profit in 2023 was R$124.6 billion and, although 33.8% lower than that of 2022, it was the second best result in the company's history. “That's why I always say that Petrobras is back to prosper, generating long-term value. We will face the challenges by taking advantage of synergies with our businesses and leveraging our expertise”, said Prates.

Citing operational records and awards, Prates said that the results of the first year of his management serve the investor who “stays with Petrobras”, that is, its long-term investors.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.