new Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has reduced the ICU beds reserved for Kovid-19 patients in 33 private hospitals. On Monday, he told the Delhi High Court, citing the recommendation of the Situation Management Committee, that a decision has been taken to reduce ICU beds by 60 percent.

33 private hospitals will have fewer ICU beds reserved for Kovid-19

The Delhi government told the court that the decision has been taken after the seal on the recommendation of the AIIMS director and a member of the NITI Aayog. The Situation Management Committee had recommended reducing the beds reserved for Kovid-19 patients from 80 per cent to 60 per cent in these 33 private hospitals. After hearing all the arguments, the court fixed January 8 as the next date of hearing in the case. Earlier, Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain and Additional Permanent Advocate Sanjay Ghosh, representing the Delhi Government, informed the court that the reservation will be reviewed on January 5.

AAP government placed the recommendation of the committee before the Delhi High Court

The court has asked the Delhi government to present its verdict on the next hearing. The court was hearing the petition of the Association of Healthcare Providers of India. It has requested to reject the September 12 decision to reserve 80 per cent ICU beds in 33 private hospitals. The association had on 24 December opposed the recommendation of the Situation Management Committee and said that Kovid-19’s daily request for reduction in new cases, decrease in infection rates and abolition of reservation in large number of ICU beds in government hospitals was.

