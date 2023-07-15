LondonBritish antitrust regulators extended the deadline on Friday before giving the final order to block Microsoft’s acquisition of video game maker Activision Blizzard for $69 billion, in order to better study the “detailed and complex” arguments of the American technological colossus.

The Competition and Markets Authority had rejected the transaction — the largest in the history of technology — fearing it would stifle competition for mainstream games like Call of Duty in the fast-growing cloud gaming market.

But the British watchdog apparently eased its position after a judge ruled against attempts by US regulators to block the transaction.

The authority said it has extended the deadline until August 29 to study Microsoft’s response, which details “material changes in circumstances and special reasons” why regulators should not block the transaction.

The decision may bode well for Microsoft and Activision as they battle to finalize the deal signed nearly 18 months ago.

Microsoft had appealed the British rejection to a court that called a hearing on July 28. But both sides said this week they asked to postpone the hearing while Microsoft reforms the deal to please regulators.

Microsoft won a major victory yesterday when a court ruled against the US Federal Trade Commission’s attempt to block the transaction. The Commission has appealed.