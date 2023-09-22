‘At the bottom there is room’ never ceases to surprise its fans with the premiere of each new chapter. Now, in episode 311 of the popular América TV series, we will see that doubts and problems will be part of the plot once again, since, according to the trailer, ‘Patty’ would be tired of Joel’s attitude; while Macarena will try to clear up her doubts by looking for Dr. Cortez, from whom, on her advice, she will try to steal a kiss. Will they awaken the spark of love?

Keep reading our complete and detailed guide with all the information about ‘At the bottom there is room’ so you don’t miss this new and exciting chapter. Here we tell you how to watch the series LIVE and ONLINE.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 311 of ‘At the bottom there is room’

When is chapter 311 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ released?

‘There is room at the bottom’ will premiere its chapter 311 TODAY, Friday, September 22, 2023. According to the trailer, Joel will be surprised by ‘Patty’, since the menu girl can no longer stand the behavior of the ‘Fish-Faced Boy’. On the other hand, after a conversation with Teresa and Claudio, Macarena will look for Dr. Cortez to try to steal a kiss from him and see if there is a spark between them.

What time to watch episode 311 of ‘At the bottom there is room’?

season 10 of ‘AFHS’ It is broadcast from Monday to Friday, in prime time at 8.40 pm (Peruvian time), by America TV. In case you watch the series from another country other than Peru, here is a list with the following times:

5.40 pm in the United States (Pacific time)

7.40 pm in Mexico

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 pm in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 pm in Venezuela

10.40 pm in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain, the next day.

‘Jimmy’ was fired because of Remo in ‘At the bottom there is room’. Photo: composition LR/América TV

What channel broadcasts ‘At the bottom there is site 10’ LIVE?

The popular series ‘There is room at the bottom’ you can see LIVE through the signal America TV. This begins immediately after the competition program ‘Esto es guerra’ and before ‘Luz de luna’. To access the fiction, you just have to tune in to the channel. Below, we leave you the numbers so you can access the signal from the operator you have contracted.

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru: channel 4

Vision Peru: channel 4

Best Cable: channel 4

Star Globalcom: channel 13.

How to watch ‘At the bottom there is room’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

In case you do not have access to the open signal of the América TV channel, there is the option to watch ‘There is room at the bottom’ ONLINE, LIVE and totally FREE; To do this, you just need to visit the official website of America tvGOan online streaming platform, where you can find the full episodes of previous seasons of the series.