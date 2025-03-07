With a delay of fifteen minutes the expected Olivenza Fair began, which will mean, if time allows, the reappearance of Morante. But, waiting for the genius of La Puebla, four steers were dealt under the downpour. THE MELLA I tried … convince cutiño to deal with his second animal, but the ring was a pool and the celebration was suspended. But Sergio may be calm, because his temper and elegance were evident in a good task to the second of the afternoon. Important was his task, as important was the afternoon of Sergio Sánchezunique who could kill his two steers, and that of Javier Zulueta and his already consolidated class, which always brings out.

The rain respected the first thirds, but the wind did not cease to bother Sergio Sánchez with a very quality embodillo. The Talavante’s temper asked for, and Sánchez was meritoriously, especially the natural, where the steer also had a long journey and did not get tired of ramming. With clear ideas was Extremadura, which He threw himself with straight sword like a candleleaving a large lunge.

The floor was impracticable, but for Sánchez it was not a problem: Portagayola went to receive the room “Last of the afternoon. He started by statueries with this noble but distracted baker, and put everything on his part to disorrate an animal calm. And, again, the best came with the execution of supreme fate. Also highlight the Effectiveness of the crews All afternoon, something fundamental in afternoons, and the fans of the spectators, who endured heroically under the flood and cold.

The first thing that made the exit tables were flattered. Sensational was the capotero receipt of the Nickremembering his friend José Garrido, one of the best cappotrars in the ranks. Like his tocayo, he started to bullfight in the third with the fitted figure. Thus he continued once the vertical, with pleasure, elegance and a lot of temper, in a natural series, extraordinary to the precious chest pass. Of Call attention the doll game between crutch and crutch to lengthen a steer’s trip that had quality, although he made some small threat of cracking. And quality had the bullfighting of Domínguez, who had to change up to twice from crutch, of how soaked they were. Thus fighting good with so heavy gossip is not.

The epic bullfight last year is still remembered in Santander, under the downpour. And there it was Zulueta… Another flood awaited him in Olivenza. But, although the rain chasing him, Temple and quality accompany youas demonstrated from the beginning of work. The steer collapsed immediately, but left crutches with the taste to which this bullfighter has accustomed ushighlighting a beautiful trench.