Mexico.-Singer and actress Maribel Guardia would have made the decision to temporarily leave the stage, this after the recent death of his son Julián Figueroa, they make it known in the program ‘Ventaneando’.

Because Maribel Guardia is emotionally affected is that he decides to leave show business indefinitely, they make it known in the program ‘Ventaneando’ on the broadcast of this Wednesday.

At the moment, Maribel has not expressed any message on her social networks to confirm or deny what was said in the Pati Chapoy program that is broadcast by Azteca Uno.

Maribel is currently working on the musical theater play ‘Lagunilla, mi barrio’, along with other actors such as Laura León, Ariel Miramontes, Freddy and Germán Ortega and Daniel Bisogno, but she stopped appearing in it due to the unexpected death of her only son. Julian Figueroa.

Julián, son of the late Joan Sebastian and Maribel Guardia, died on April 9 at his home in CDMX due to a myocardial infarction, authorities and also his own mother, who already had an appearance in recent days before the media, announced. of communication to thank and share your feeling.

Full of pain and sadness, Maribel publicly expressed that what she was feeling and going through she did not wish on anyone because it is inexplicable pain and mentioned that “the child of my eyes is gone, God gave it to me, God took it from me. .I wish we parents didn’t have to bury our children.”