Supreme Court upheld trial on Trump's possible attempt to reverse the result of the 2020 elections

The US Supreme Court decided to postpone the trial of “absolute immunity” of former president Donald Trump on Friday (Dec 22, 2023). The process analyzes whether the Republican is immune from accusations of conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 elections, when he lost in the Electoral College to Democrat Joe Biden.

The North American High Court refused the request of the case's prosecutor, Jack Smith, who had requested the analysis bypassing the 1st instance of appeal. O United States District Court for the District of Columbia in Washington should analyze the action on March 4th. The information is from the news agency Reuters.

The decision was favorable to Trump's defense, which is trying to postpone the trials of criminal cases against the Republican. Trump's lawyers said Smith's maneuver was a “race to decide the issues” recklessly

On the US Supreme Court, 3 of the 9 justices were appointed by Trump, who consolidated a 6-3 conservative majority on the court. The change caused historical jurisprudence to be revised –such as the Roe vs Wade case, which gave federal protection for abortion, and the racial quota program in universities.

In the petition, Smith said the Supreme Court's quick decision was essential. In another case, on December 11, Judge Tanya Chutkan rejected the allegation that the former president had “absolute immunity”.

Trump is the favorite for the Republican Party nomination for the 2024 elections, according to recent opinion polls.

