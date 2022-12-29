BRASILIA (Reuters) – The future Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, said this Thursday that the decision on Petrobras’ command in the next government should be taken during January.

“I think that during the month of January… The president (Lula) has been very cautious, because, as he said today, firstly, the State-owned Law must be observed and secondly… there is an internal process for changing its executive board,” he said. to journalists after an event in which he was appointed to the portfolio.

Silveira, who is a PSD senator for Minas Gerais, also stated that one of the goals of his administration will be to reduce the impact of electricity and fuels on inflation.

“It is an immense responsibility to lead a portfolio, invited by President Lula, of the utmost importance for Brazil and for the world, at a time when energy transition, fuels, the use of biofuel in the composition of fuels to reduce costs are being discussed,” he said. .

(By Lisandra Paraguassu; text by Letícia Fucuchima)