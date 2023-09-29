Our life passes in an uninterrupted series of decision-making. decisionsfrom the moment we open our eyes in the morning we must decide each of the Actions to do: get up, wash ourselves, get dressed, etc.

But in addition to those decisions There are other decisions of greater importance and there is a very important decision that many of us, inexplicably, disdain, I am referring to the selection of our popular representatives and rulers.

Half of the voting-age population ignores this actionleaves aside the right to decide something so important, ignoring that those who represent us in Congress and those who govern, in one way or another, mark the path of our life, decide our destiny and determine our future, generally without us being fully aware. awareness of it.

Without a doubt, our apathy regarding the selection of those who will administer our services is unacceptable. taxeswho will be obliged to provide us with security, education, health and other public services.

We refuse to issue a suffragedoes not exempt us from responsibilities, because it does not vote, it is our decision and we are responsible for it. We are responsible for what we write in the book of our life and we will also be responsible if we allow others to write in it.

Decideacting to try to make what we consider best happen, or deciding to let others do it for us, is ultimately a decision we make and for which we are obliged to respond.

In life it is not valid to excuse ourselves with the pretext of “I didn’t vote for that person.“because in reality I made the decision to let others decide for me and deep down there is not much difference.

Giving up the right to decide is accompanied by a chain of resignationssuch as complaining, giving an opinion, demanding, etc.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let us make a pact of civility to all fulfill our citizen responsibilities.

Let’s make the decision now.

It’s time.

Thank you.

The Mochis, Without. as of September 29, 2023

