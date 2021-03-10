Unlike Ginés González García, who left the Government for something she did, Marcela Losardo will leave the Ministry of Justice for something she did not do. The lawyer did not want to be the face of the advance of the Executive Power on Justice, the role that the time demands of her and, more than anything, Cristina Kirchner. His departure leaves the President of the Nation facing a puzzle that he cannot solve.

Fernández cannot replace Losardo with someone similar to Losardo, as he did in the case of the change of González García for Carla Vizzotti, a civil servant born and raised under the family and political wing of her predecessor in the position. In Justice, the new minister will have to be someone willing to take as their own at least some of the vice president’s claims of the Nation.

Kirchnerism, and Cristina herself, have already said in every possible way – public statements, judicial presentations, votes in Congress, tweets, interviews and posts on Facebook – that they want the judges who tried the vice president, his family and his former officials stop being magistrates. It must be very frustrating for the vice president and her faithful that Alberto Fernández does not act according to what they expect.

“The committee of notables that advises on judicial reform proposed that Congress form a bicameral commission to control judges. A committee proposing that a commission be formed: that not what you expect Cristina. We only had to say that this bicameral commission is going to call for the creation of an observatory to analyze what to do, “admits, between smiles, an official with offices on the first floor of the Casa Rosada.

This idea of ​​creating a bicameral commission to control the judges – which, a week after it was announced, He has already started to take a nap in a drawer– join a long list of unrealizable projects referring to the Judicial Power promoted by the President in his administration, such as the Judicial Reform or the appointment of Daniel Rafecas. None of them have the votes to pass through the Chamber of Deputies, and the harshest Kirchnerism says that this was not achieved because the President and Losardo never cared about obtaining that support. That is the claim that Cristina and her operators made visible in recent weeks: enough anger with the judges in interviews and projects on paper and more changes in the courts. That same is the burden that Losardo denounced to justify his departure.

It is true that today a Minister of Justice does not have in his hand no spring to modify the landscape of the Judicial Power alone, but that lack is aggravated because the number two of that portfolio, Juan Martín Mena, responds to Cristina directly and exclusively and because the representative of the Ministry in the Council of the Magistracy – the only body with attributions to appoint or dismiss judges – put it the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo De Pedro. His weight is, Losardo knows it better than anyone, symbolic.

But it is also true that the delay of the President in appointing a replacement recreates a deeply rooted way of making decisions at the Casa Rosada. There, each relevant definition must go through a round of consultations that often becomes endless.

The area that most frequently reveals these cordonazos is that of the Economy. There, despite the fact that Minister Martín Guzmán continues to enunciate his vocation as a cut the deficit and direct the negotiation of the debt with the International Monetary Fund, politicians and businessmen go, little by little, getting used to the idea that, at least for this year, there will be no agreement between Argentina and the IMF. There will not be because Cristina considers that, if a new understanding is signed, Argentina will have to show a setting program which will involve, among other issues, increasing the rates of public services and reducing the levels of monetary issue.

The intention of the minister to allow some rate increases for public services is well known and the vice president herself also made her intention to slow down those rises, at least for the duration of the electoral campaign. Cristina’s idea is to allow the amount of the state subsidy to the companies that provide these services to continue to grow. But there are also other motivations for stepping on increases that the minister himself enunciates within the cabinet.

Guzmán rejected these days a request to increase transportation rates by 50%. In this case, the Minister of Economy warned that he prefers to continue increasing the deficit rather than validate a rise that would impact the inflation index.

The other side, again, is that in the area of ​​public transport the mountain of subsidies has already climbed to ridiculous levels again.

The “technical price” of a bus trip It is today, as the companies themselves and the regulatory authority are finishing calculating, that 110 pesos. That is what a group should charge each passenger if the state stops subsidizing the trips. Another way of saying it is that the public contribution on this activity, which is still in the hands of private companies, finances 80% of the operation.

On the other hand, if we analyze how the passenger trains under state control communicated by the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires, it will be concluded that the ticket paid by users is enough to pay only 5% of the cost from service.

For the two train lines that remain under private management, the bill is even worse. There the state subsidy covers 97% of the operation. Technicians in the sector made numbers and reached a disheartening conclusion for any market economy: for the State, giving the trip would be cheaper than charging it. Faced with this scenario, the Ministry of Transport made the decision to continue with the ticket offices open and the turnstiles closed “due to a cultural issue, so that people do not get used to the fact that traveling is free.” Paying a ticket and taking the train to work: the difficulty in making decisions is also seen in the most insignificant aspects of everyday life.

