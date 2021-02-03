Have a say in breaks and health protection

A typical example is the company regulations. It regulates things such as work clothes or a ban on alcohol in the workplace. When it comes to working hours, the works council is also asked: it helps determine when there are breaks. Employees also have an important say in matters of short-time work, company holidays and occupational health and safety. If there is no collective remuneration system, you can have a say in salary bands, special payments and commissions.

This also applies to personnel issues such as hiring, regrouping and regrouping in pay groups or transfers – but not in the case of dismissals. The works council has the right to participate in operational changes such as relocation of a plant or mergers. If a company has to close, the works council can use the social plan to determine how the consequences for those affected are cushioned.

An expansion of the set of rules would be questionable

From the point of view of the Bavarian metal and electrical employers’ associations bayme vbm, the current level of employee participation is completely sufficient. The associations warn against changing the rules that have evolved over time, for example with regard to the design of mobile work (“home office”).

“We consider an expansion of co-determination to be legally questionable and questionable in terms of content,” says vbm negotiator Angelique Renkhoff-Mücke. It is not clear why employee representatives should also have an influence on strategic decisions in addition to workforce-related issues in small and medium-sized companies. “Codetermination must not influence these decisions, delay them or drive up costs.”