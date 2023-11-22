vere days after his surprising ouster, Sam Altman returns to OpenAI as CEO. “I love OpenAI and everything I have done in the last few days has served to hold this team and its mission together. When I decided to join Microsoft, it was clear that this was the best path for me and the team. With the new board and Satya’s support, I look forward to returning to OpenAI and building our strong partnership with Microsoft,” Altman tweeted at 10:08 p.m. West Coast time.

Holger Schmidt Editor responsible for newsletters and verticals.

The replacement of the board of directors is likely to be crucial for him. Bret Taylor, the former co-head of Salesforce, Larry Summers, the former Secretary of the Treasury of the United States, and Adam D’Angelo are the only remaining members. The mastermind behind the coup, Ilya Sutskever, no longer appears there.

“We are pleased about the changes on the OpenAI board”

Microsoft boss Satya Nadella also tweeted happily: “We are pleased about the changes on the OpenAI board. We believe this is an important first step towards more stable, well-informed and effective leadership. Sam, Greg and I have spoken and agreed that they, along with the OAI leadership team, have a key role to play in ensuring that OAI continues to thrive and build on its mission. We look forward to building on our strong partnership and communicating the value of this next generation of AI to our customers and partners.”

This solution was expected after almost all of Open AI’s 770 employees threatened in an open letter with their termination and an immediate move to Microsoft if the board did not bring back the Sam Altman/Greg Brockman duo. Microsoft boss Satya Nadella said in interviews that Altman’s return to OpenAI was possible, even though the move to Microsoft had just been announced. At the same time, Nadella called for precautionary governance changes at the partner Open AI so that such a story cannot repeat itself. It had been suspected in the industry that the move to Microsoft was simply a maneuver to calm the stock markets and keep competition at bay. Altman’s wish was always to return to OpenAI and build his own large company.

It has now also become known that Altman is looking for investors to build its own chip company to compete with NVIDIA. In this way, OpenAI would build another pillar that combines hardware and software.







The open letter

Previously, Ilya Sutskever, the mastermind behind the CEO change, expressed regret over the incident on Platform X and announced that he would do everything to reunite the company. He also signed the open letter.

By open letter from employees hott it: