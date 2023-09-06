Home page World

Adolf Hitler’s birthplace is still standing in Braunau am Inn: it is now a police station. © Imagebroker/Gemini Collection/Imago

Outcry in Austria: Adolf Hitler’s birthplace is being used as he wanted. The ministry talks its way out, with reference to Bavaria.

Braunau am Inn – There has been a disputed object in Braunau for years: the birthplace of Adolf Hitler. The discussion in Austria about what should happen to the building has been going on for years. Now it is clear what many did not want: the police are moving in.

The decision in Braunau is made: the police move into the birthplace of Adolf Hitler

The point of contention: the Nazi dictator would have liked that. Director Günther Schwaig found this out during the shooting of the film “Who’s Afraid of Braunau”. He was in the New waiting room at the Inn came across an article from May 10, 1939, in which Hitler stated that after his death he wished for an “administrative use” of the house where he was born.

Since then, Schwaig has tried to prevent the Ministry of the Interior from using it. Unsuccessful. The redesign is a done deal. In the documentary, historian Florian Kotanko speaks of an “irony of history”.

Historian Oliver Rathkolb describes the criticism that the Ministry of the Interior was fulfilling Hitler’s wishes as “absurd”. The Tyrolean newspaper he explains: “It’s not a document, it’s a bloated newspaper report that doesn’t have the authenticity that its content really came from Hitler.”

Police in Hitler’s house: excessive criticism in Austria? Ministry of the Interior points to Bavaria

And the Ministry of the Interior is also fighting back. As early as July, the ministry pointed the finger at Bavaria on critical questions. “For example, a former apartment of Adolf Hitler on Munich’s Prinzregentenplatz has been home to various departments of the Bavarian police since 1949,” the statement said.

The fact is: there were already discussions about the use of the Hitler house before Schwaiger found the newspaper. In Austria it is often referred to as the “House of Evil”. The city of Braunau tries to ignore the building. But some residents don’t like it. “If you close your eyes, the house is still there,” said a man from Braunau in 2020 taz: “History takes revenge.” (moe)