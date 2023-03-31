The International Olympic Committee will decide at the end of July at the earliest on whether athletes from Russia and Belarus can participate in the Paris Olympic Games. The decision on participation will only be made after the formal invitation of the athletes to the Games one year before the opening ceremony. It is scheduled for July 26, 2024. Ukraine has reacted fiercely.

IOC President Thomas Bach said at the press conference with which he closed the three-day board meeting in Lausanne on Thursday that the decision will probably not be made until after the summer, because the issue is “very complex”.

The IOC called on the international sports federations on Tuesday to allow individual athletes from Russia and Belarus back in under certain conditions. Disapproving reactions to the IOC's call came from both Russia and war-ravaged Ukraine. Politicians from Poland, Germany and the Czech Republic, among others, also strongly criticized the proposal. Bach, in turn, accused the politicians of government interference and of using a double standard.

The Ukrainian government has also reacted to Bach’s decision. The government wants athletes of Ukraine to boycott competitions involving Russians and Belarusians. They have officially received that assignment, Cabinet Minister Oleh Nemchinov announced on national television. This applies to all competitions including the qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The decision was made on the proposal of the Minister of Youth and Sports and the President of the Ukrainian Olympic Committee, Vadym Gutzeit. If athletes nevertheless participate in competitions with athletes from Russia and Belarus, the relevant federations can be stripped of their national status.

The decision was made on the proposal of the Minister of Youth and Sports and the President of the Ukrainian Olympic Committee, Vadym Gutzeit. If athletes nevertheless participate in competitions with athletes from Russia and Belarus, the relevant federations can be stripped of their national status.