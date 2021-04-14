The owner of the giant Japanese ship, which was preserved after obstructing navigation in the Suez Canal, said that he is negotiating with the Egyptian authorities after they demanded him to pay compensation of $ 900 million.

The container ship “MV Evergiven”, with a tonnage of more than 200 thousand tons, drifted in the course of the Suez Canal, impeding navigation for six days in both directions in the extremely important waterway.

The global shipping news and data company, Lloyd’s List, said the ship, which is longer than four soccer stadiums, is blocking shipments valued at about $ 9.6 billion a day between Asia and Europe.

Egypt lost between 12 million and 15 million dollars in revenue per day due to the disruption of transit traffic, according to the Suez Canal Authority. Osama Rabi`, head of the Authority, said that “the Panamanian vessel Evergiven was seized for failure to pay an amount of $ 900 million,” according to what was reported by the government newspaper, Al-Ahram, on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for the owner of the ship, Choi Kesen Keisha, said her fate “is now … in the legal arena.” The Japanese news agency, Jiji Press, quoted an unnamed spokesman as saying that the company is “at odds with the channel’s authority in talks about the appropriate amount (for compensation),” but discussions are ongoing.

The vessel, owned by a Japanese-Taiwanese company flying the Panama flag, was transferred to anchorage in the canal after its liberation on March 29, and up to 420 ships were piloted in the northern and southern entrances to the canal in early April.

The newspaper added that the compensation amount included “the value of the losses caused by the delinquent vessel, as well as the flotation and maintenance process, according to a court ruling issued by the Ismailia Economic Court.”

Reports said that the ship’s float and the intense rescue efforts resulted in massive damage to the canal. In the fiscal year 2019-2020, the channel achieved annual revenues exceeding $ 5.7 billion, according to official figures announced.