With the Supreme Court’s verdict, the Republican will be tried for attempting to change the results of the 2020 elections after the 2024 election.

US President Joe Biden (Democrat) stated this Monday (1st July 2024) that the decision of the Supreme Court which understood that Former President Donald Trump (Republican) is entitled to limited presidential immunity from criminal charges he faces in court “undermines the rule of law” from the country.

“Today’s decision almost certainly means there are virtually no limits to what the president can do.”Biden said. “The power of the office will no longer be constrained by law, including even the Supreme Court of the United States. The only limits will be self-imposed by the president alone.”he said in a speech to journalists.

With the decision, The Republican’s trial for attempting to alter the results of the 2020 election could be postponed until after the 2024 presidential election, scheduled for November 5. The verdict had 6 votes in favor of the Republican and 3 against, reinforcing the division between conservative and liberal judges on the court. Here is the full (PDF – 519 kB, in English).

According to what was defined, the republican will only have the right to claim protection if his actions are considered “official acts”. That is, if he acted as president and not as an ordinary citizen. It will be up to the lower courts to decide the nature of the acts.

Like this, the case was sent back by the Supreme Court to the 1st Instance so that Trump’s actions could be defined as “officials” or “unofficial”.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

In August 2023, Trump was formally indicted in the investigation into his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, including inciting supporters to storm the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The US Justice Department accused the Republican of:

conspiring to defraud the United States;

conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding;

conspire against the rights of Americans; and

obstruct official procedure.

Read the full of the process, in English (PDF – 2 MB).

US ELECTIONS

Trump is Biden’s main rival in the race for the White House. YouGov/Economist The survey, held from June 23 to 25, shows a tie in voting intentions between the current US president and the Republican. According to the survey, 42% of American voters plan to vote for both candidates.

The survey was conducted before the debate between the two likely candidates from the Democratic Party and the Republican Party, on Thursday (June 27). After the clash, pressure from the public, the press and members of the Democrats themselves for Biden to leave the race grew after the US Chief Executive showed weakness on the occasion. In this context, Democratic alternatives began to circulate.

However, the politicians considered to replace the president would not be able to beat Trump in the current political scenario. The information comes from a survey by think tank Data for Progress, held on Friday (June 29).