Cologne Frankfurt, Munich or Düsseldorf – where is the first NFL game in Germany? Now a decision has apparently been made. The football stars also come to London and Mexico City.







The stars of the National Football League (NFL) are coming to Frankfurt. According to SID information, this decision will be announced on Wednesday afternoon (local time) in Los Angeles ahead of the 56th Super Bowl between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams. The championship game will be played in the night from Sunday to Monday (12:30 a.m./Pro7 and DAZN) at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

From 2022 to at least 2025, one NFL main round game should take place in a German stadium. Frankfurt, Munich and Dusseldorf were shortlisted and could raise hopes – Frankfurt ultimately prevailed together with Eintracht Frankfurt and the Deutsche Bank Park (spectator capacity 51,500). In addition, away from the USA, there will be matches in London and Mexico City.

“If we are awarded the contract and enter into a partnership with the NFL, we will provide money for the preparation of inner-city squares to make it easier to hold events such as fan festivals in the long term,” said sports director Mike Josef recently. “We will also support the development of structures for football and flag football, especially in youth sports. American football in Frankfurt will experience a real boost.”







Frankfurt was and is also known to fans as the location of the Galaxy football team. The NFL has identified Germany as a major growth market, and the league wants to promote young talent in the host city.

The Kansas City Chiefs with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the New England Patriots, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers have secured the league’s marketing rights for Germany.

