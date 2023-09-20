Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/19/2023 – 22:03

The decision of the São Paulo Court that prohibited the firearms manufacturer Taurus from advertising its products on the internet is fundamental for the protection of children and adolescents, according to an assessment by the Alana Institute, a civil society organization that promotes actions aimed at training of children. The entity also highlighted that the recurring massacres recorded in schools are closely related to the internet and children’s access to inappropriate content, such as that related to firearms.

“It is important to recognize that children are on the internet. We need to protect them online. And both companies that work with this type of advertising on the internet, but also the platforms themselves, have a responsibility to ensure and prevent children and teenagers from having contact with this type of content”, highlights the legal coordinator of the Alana Institute, Ana Cláudia Cifali.

The 27th Private Law Chamber of the São Paulo Court of Justice (TJ-SP) prohibited Taurus, a national firearms manufacturer, from advertising its products online. According to the sentence, published on the 5th, the company was obliged to “immediately and unconditionally” remove advertisements for weapons on Instagram and its website, under penalty of a daily fine.

The decision was taken in an appeal against the weapons manufacturer, filed by the Commission for the Defense of Human Rights Dom Paulo Evaristo Arns – Arns Commission, Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (Idec) and Intervozes.

The text of the TJ-SP decision recalls the various attacks and massacres in Brazilian schools carried out by teenagers who had access to firearms. “This is a topic that is closely related to the internet, advertising and access to inappropriate content on the internet”, reinforces Cifali.

Children and internet

According to data from the institute, a large proportion of children and adolescents are in the digital environment. In 2017, one in every three internet users was a child. In comparative terms, young people are the most connected part of the population, and sometimes they are in these environments far from the monitoring and moderation of their parents or guardians.

The TJ-SP ruling also states that weapons advertising is only permitted in specialized publications and cannot be advertised on the internet, websites and social networks.

“There is no right to possess, carry, sell or advertise weapons, but only state authorization in this regard, in strictly delimited cases. It cannot be invoked, tout court [simplesmente]the principle of free enterprise, in matters of weapons, as if every entrepreneurial activity were linked to a general right and exempt from regulation”, says the text.

According to the legal coordinator of Rede Liberdade – an organization that worked together with the entities that filed the appeal to the TJ – Amanda Scalisse, the court’s decision, despite being specific against Taurus, reaffirms Brazilian legal norms on disarmament and inhibits other companies from repeating the same Brazilian manufacturer action.

“More than regularizing Taurus advertising, it is a reaffirmation of Brazilian regulations that are sometimes not very respected. It really was a decision that spoke volumes about the regulations we have in Brazil, both the Federal Constitution and the Disarmament Statute. This will certainly serve as a precedent for other cases and to inhibit this illegal advertising”, he said.

Other side

In a statement, Taurus stated that it uses the internet and social networks “in strict compliance with applicable legislation and the regulations of the National Advertising Self-Regulation Council”.

“Taurus is one of the most rigorous companies in complying with this legislation and regulations and cannot be treated more poorly in this regard, in relation to other Brazilian and foreign manufacturers that compete with it and use the internet to promote their products” .

The company also said that it will appeal the TJ’s decision. “Taurus will take all appropriate resources to guarantee its constitutional and legal right to use the internet and promote its products, in accordance with currently applicable standards.”