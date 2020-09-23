Delhi: India and China have agreed not to send any more troops on LAC. After a 14-hour meeting between senior military commanders of both countries, India and China announced this by releasing a joint press release on Tuesday.

On Monday, there was a conversation between the Corps Commander level of India and China. This meeting lasted for about 14 hours. The shared press release was issued by the two countries 22 hours after the meeting ended. India’s Defense Ministry officially issued a press release stating that “both sides have agreed not to send more troops to the frontline” and will also “avoid unilaterally changing the situation” on the LAC.

The two countries will not take any step that will complicate the situation on the LAC and will avoid ‘misunderstandings and mis-decisions’. In a shared press release, the two countries called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping to “enforce the significant consensus of the top leaders of both countries” and further strengthen communication between the two armies on the border. Have agreed to do

On Monday, 21 September, a sixth round meeting between Indian and Chinese senior military commanders was held at the LAC, China in Moldo Garrison. Two Lieutenant General rank officers took part in this meeting from India. That is because the tenure of Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, the commander of the 14th Corps at Leh, is going to end next month. Therefore, Lieutenant General PGK Menon also took part with him.

It is believed that PG Menon will be the commander of Leh Corps in place of Harinder Singh. PGK Menon is currently posted as ADG, CAB (Complement Advisory Board) at the Army Headquarters in the capital Delhi. Along with this, for the first time diplomats along with military commanders of both the countries took part in this meeting.

Let us tell you that for the last four and a half months, there has been a situation of confrontation between the forces of India and China on the LAC adjacent to eastern Ladakh. According to an estimate, there are around one lakh soldiers of both countries along with tanks, cannons, missiles and heavy military machinery deployed on the 826 km long LAC at this time. Are done

Earlier, in the violence of the Galvan Valley of the LAC itself, 20 soldiers of India had attained heroism and the Chinese army also suffered heavy losses. Both sides made a clear and in-depth exchange of views on stabilizing the situation on LAC in the India-China border areas. Both sides agreed to hold the 7th round of military commander-level meetings as soon as possible and agreed to resolve problems along the border itself and to jointly maintain peace in the border area.

