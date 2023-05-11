Hundreds of people in one of the streets of the Historic Center of Mexico City. Mario Jasso (Dark Room)

Almost 15 million Mexicans live with blood cholesterol levels above what is recommended: a health problem that can be inherited from parents to children and lead to an episode of lethal heart attack.

In order to contribute to the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of the diseases that most afflict the country’s population, the Instituto Tecnológico de Monterrey has just launched the ORIGINAL PILOT PROJECT, which will sequence Mexican DNA and create a biobank with information on the role played by the relationship between certain genes and other risk factors, such as the environment, the economy or diet, in the development of the most common pathologies. “Among them, cancer, hypercholesterolemia or arterial hypertension, a silent killer in the country,” says Pablo Antonio Kuri Morales, epidemiologist and head of the initiative that will map the genome of 100,000 Mexicans from different regions of the Republic. from Monterrey, in Nuevo León, to Mérida, in Yucatán. These citizens will also take anthropometric measurements and indicators of their state of health: height and body composition, weight, waist and fat measurements, glucose levels, triglycerides, blood pressure…

The volunteers, randomly selected, will have to complete a 500-question questionnaire that will allow them to gather information about the history of family illnesses: whether their mother is overweight or has skyrocketing cholesterol, whether their father or grandfather had prostate cancer, whether consume alcohol and tobacco or if you exercise routinely, among other key aspects of lifestyle.

A biometric file that will allow researchers to relate the sequenced genetic information with different habits and generate preventive strategies, specifically adjusted to the characteristics of the population. “A unique project in all of Latin America in order for Mexican citizens to be healthier, have a better quality of life and be able to live many years without major medical complications,” says the expert, for whom the research he is leading also represents “a paradigm of the scientific development of the region”.

Less than 1% of the genetic studies carried out in the world have been done in Latin American populations. And, although there are some precedents in the country such as the Mexican Biobank of Metabolic Diseases, a collection of 3,000 samples of DNA fragments and biological material stored for research purposes created in 2020, genomic information on Mexicans is extremely scarce. “In addition to creating the largest genetic and biostatistical repository of its population, this project will help solve major health problems in Mexico,” explains Kuri, convinced that knowing in detail the link between genetic and socio-environmental factors “is key to attacking origin of some of the most common diseases. Especially for a country that does not prevent health problems”.

According to the epidemiologist, one of the challenges of the Mexican health system consists of migrating from a curative model to a preventive one that reduces the social and economic impacts that cause so many preventable conditions. “It is common for patients to only go to the health center when they already have a highly developed disease. Our system acts when people are already seriously ill and need care that is often difficult, expensive and exhausting”, Kuri clarifies.

According to data on mortality and the global burden of disease from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), in 2021 more than 200,000 deaths due to overweight and obesity, which translates into 652 daily deaths that could have been avoided.

While in Mexico the incidence of disorders such as obesity is increasing, which kills 27 Mexicans every hour, or diabetes —the first cause of death among women and the second in men since 2020—, preventive medicine is an unknown field for a health of infinite lines in hospitals. “Something that the oriGen project, conceived three years ago, intends to avoid,” says its manager.

During the first part of the program, a trained and expert team will attend the volunteers’ homes to extract blood from family members and collect samples, which will be sent to specialized laboratories to isolate the DNA and sequence it.

The goal is that by 2025 the genomes of 100,000 Mexicans have been mapped. “Information that will be stored in a serum library that researchers who contribute to the diagnosis and treatment of patients will be able to access,” says Kuri. According to the expert, this genetic map, a sentinel of the biological unknowns responsible for the development of some diseases, will serve as the basis for endless research and improvements in the Mexican health system. But, in addition, “it could be extended to the rest of Latin America, contributing a lot of knowledge to the entire region,” he adds. “Understanding the origins of some diseases will make it much easier to prevent them and develop personalized treatments for citizens, contributing to the well-being of our society.”