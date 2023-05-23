The ways of destiny, like those of the Lord, are inscrutable. And, furthermore, they are capricious and do not necessarily go through the center. A Polish city with a convoluted name for a Spanish speaker, Gdansk (pronounced “guedañisq”), lost in the north of the country, on the shores of the Baltic Sea, with few ballots to have been decisive due to its geographical position, inadvertently became the beginning of the two great events of the 20th century that forever changed history and the map of Europe. As the Poles like to say, this is where it all started.

But let’s go to the beginning. Gdansk is a beautiful port city that grew in the 17th and 18th centuries thanks to the grain and amber trade and its membership of the Hanseatic League, a kind of trading club of Baltic port cities. It is estimated that a third of all the rye consumed in the Old Continent passed through its port. Local, German, Scottish, Scandinavian and Dutch merchants built magnificent houses in the Hanseatic style, with very narrow façades, elongated bottoms and richly ornamented gables, as was customary in this part of Europe because taxes were paid per meter of façade.

The result of those centuries of splendor is today a postcard historic quarter. One of the most beautiful medieval, gothic and renaissance cities in Europe. Overshadowed for the tourist market by the fame of neighboring Krakow. “This is because Krakow was hardly damaged during World War II, while Gdansk, which was a strategic port, was devastated by bombing,” Ewa Stępińska, the guide accompanying me, tells me. “It was decided to rebuild the city as it was, but the process was very long, she thinks that in the 1970s there were still entire neighborhoods in ruins. That is why tourism came to Krakow earlier than to Gdansk”.

Today, stroll along Ulica Długa, Long Street, as the main avenue of the historic center is called, which also serves as the Main Square (curiously, in old Gdansk there are no squares as we conceive them), exit through the gate of Gold or through the Green Gate to the Motława river channel —always full of terraces and a good atmosphere— or wandering through its many pedestrian streets is a delight for the traveler. This is wrapped in a charming urbanism (reconstructed, but charming) of pastel-colored houses on which two buildings stand out: the largest medieval wooden crane that is preserved in Europe and the second largest brick-built church in the entire continent, the co-cathedral of Santa Maria.

With that said, let’s get back to the story. The first big event that started in Gdansk was nothing less than World War II. To summarize, the Treaty of Versailles that put an end to the Great War (1914-1918) established the borders of a new Europe resulting from the conflict. These included a free and independent Poland which would include Gdansk. But reality set in: after centuries of occupation by first Prussia and Imperial Germany, 80% of the population of Gdansk was German and only 15% Polish. Therefore, a Solomonic solution was adopted (and wrong, as would be seen shortly after). Gdansk became a Free City or semi-autonomous state managed by the League of Nations, reserving a corridor around it so that the newly independent Poland would have an outlet to the sea. A solution that did not satisfy either one or the other, but much less Hitler, who with the excuse of recovering Gdansk began the invasion of Poland on September 1, 1939 that would lead to the greatest carnage in history: a world war in which would kill between 40 and 50 million people.

The second historical fact that has this Polish port city as its origin and that would once again change the map of Europe has to do with this metal door that you see in the photo below.

Gate number 2 of the Lenin shipyard in Gdansk. Paco Nadal

Do you recognize her? She appeared on the news and on the television news in the eighties every other day. It is gate number 2 of the Lenin shipyard in Gdansk, where workers led by a certain Lech Walesa stood up to the Polish communist government. After decades of strikes and social protests, always violently repressed by the communist dictatorship, on August 14, 1980, the Lenin shipyard in Gdansk went on strike. To avoid another massacre like the one in 1970, when the workers leaving the shipyards were massacred by the police, Walesa and the rest of the leaders decided to lock themselves in the shipyards and go on an occupation strike. They were turbulent and complex days, but the outbreak of the demands here caused an avalanche of solidarity in the rest of the large state companies, shipyards and Polish ports that paralyzed the country.

The strikers at the Lenin shipyards drafted 21 demands, which they put on a table and have made history. Basically, they called for the establishment of unions independent of political power, the liquidation of censorship, the recognition of the right to strike, the elimination of repression due to political conditions, and the release of political prisoners.

All this is explained in detail through thousands of documents, photographs and objects (including the famous table of 21 claims) in the Solidarnosc European Center, the very modern museum and research center built on the sites of the old shipyard and which is focused on remembering the history of that August of 1980, the creation of the Solidarnosc (Solidarity) union and the period of martial law that followed. The museum opened in 2012 and is the work of four Polish architects, who conceived it as a large Corten steel structure, whose oxidation and color are reminiscent of the ships that were once built here. The funds came from the European Union and the Gdansk City Council. It is an essential visit to get to know the city and the recent history of Europe.

Solidarnosc European Center, the modern museum and research center built on the site of the former Gdansk shipyard. one way square

In the access square, next to door number 2, stands the monument of the Three Crosses, dedicated to those killed in the repression of the strikes of 1970. Although the central building of the museum is newly built, the former Safety and Hygiene Room of the shipyard, because the negotiations between the strikers and the government commission took place there and the historic agreements of August 31, 1980 were signed. The long table and part of the props have been preserved; on the right, a large black-and-white photo documents the historic moment. In it, a very young Lech Walesa is seen signing the August Agreements with a huge toy pen with the image of Pope John Paul II; next to him, a circumspect Mieczyslaw Jagielski, Polish communist deputy prime minister, with the face of not being very convinced that the government he represented had any intention of respecting the agreements, as it did.

Photo of the signing of the historic Gdansk Agreements, on August 31, 1980, between Lech Walesa, leader of the Solidarity union, and Polish Communist Deputy Prime Minister Mieczyslaw Jagielski (left). Marc BULKA (Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

In the main building, multimedia exhibitions with films, documents and photographs of the time, songs from the strikes, original recordings of the negotiations and other elements guide the visitor through various rooms that also recall the hardships, the lack of freedom and the repression of the communist era and the democratic struggle of the Poles for freedom, the recovery of which was neither easy nor immediate. Following the signing of the August accords came 16 months of martial law in which the puppet government of the Soviet Union tried to return to the old regime. But it was already impossible. The desire of the Poles for a new order also permeated other countries of the iron curtain, especially after the publication of the manifesto Message to the nations of Eastern Europepromulgated during the national Solidarnosc congress meeting in the Oliwia gymnasium in Gdansk in September 1981.

The rest of the story is known: in 1989, with Mikhail Gorbachev in power, the Soviet Union implodes and the iron curtain falls. All analysts agree that Gdansk and the Lenin shipyards were the first piece of that domino that began to fall on August 31, 1980 and ended with the fall of communism.

Sopot beach on the Polish coast of the Baltic Sea. Paco Nadal

Gdansk is tiny and can be seen in one day. But around there are other places of interest. As Sopot, the Baltic spa town with huge beaches, 19th-century hotels and the longest wooden pier in Europe: 515 metres. 45 minutes away, on a tributary of the Vistula, rises the gigantic malbork castle, the largest brick fortress in the world. And with a couple of hours of driving you reach the hel peninsula, a sleeve of sand 35 kilometers long by barely 100 meters wide at its narrowest part, with endless pine forests and sandbanks, where Poles go for their summer vacations and eat at their famous restaurants. The perfect end to a trip to an almost unknown city through which, however, the most recent history of the European continent circulated.

Malbork Castle, the largest brick fortress in the world. Paco Nadal

