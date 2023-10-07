Decider | Tytti Saarinen is straight-talking and an achiever who studied two degrees at the same time – “It’s a mind-blowing job”

As president of the Badminton Association, Tytti Saarinen feels that he can influence the grievances. As an entrepreneur, he investigates financial abuses and money laundering and conducts special audits related to bankruptcies and restructurings.

Tytti Saarinen admits that it is difficult for him to keep his mouth shut when faced with grievances.

“I can’t keep quiet if I’m aware of something that needs to be addressed. I don’t want to end up as a rubber stamp, and neither should anyone else,” says Saarinen, who is president of the Finnish Badminton Association.

Saarinen may not be known to the general public, but in sports circles he is known as a brave, straight-talker who has experience in both money laundering and corruption investigations in his civilian jobs.

The presidents of the sports association have the right to participate in the meetings of the Finnish Olympic Committee. In the spring of 2020, Saarinen sent a letter to other sports federations in which he wondered how the board of the Olympic Committee could order a report on its own activities.

The letter was joined by the director of the Huippu sports unit who resigned from the Olympic Committee Mika Lehtimäki to suspicion of harassment. In addition, the Olympic Committee presented two other cases of harassment.

“I opened my mouth when the Olympic Committee gave information about it to the sports federations. There were three cases of harassment and the activity was quite vague. That’s why I became active in the direction of the federations and said that it is not good for the board of the Olympic Committee to inspect its own activities,” says Saarinen.

Saarinen’s presentation got a boost. An external investigation was ordered into the matter, instead of it being investigated by a three-member working group set up by the Olympic Committee. The observations were reported to the sports associations.

“The prevailing mood was to be silent. You have to go one step further when examining your own activities. It’s difficult to be the one who dares to disagree, even if we talk about things and don’t go to the personal level.”

Chairman of the Olympic Committee Jan Vapaavuori said that Saarinen had offered the services of his own company to carry out the investigation work.

However, a tender was not organized for the survey work, so no offer was submitted either.

“When I expressed through the chairman of the sports association that the investigation work should be taken over by the board, at that point I myself became ‘contaminated’, and of course I could not have been investigating the matter under any circumstances,” says Saarinen.

“Yes, this was certainly understood by the Olympic Committee as well, but in retrospect I think that this was an attempt to question the purposes from which I was acting and to direct interest elsewhere.”

“ “They don’t really seem to understand the extent of badminton in the world here.”

Already previously, Saarinen had opened his mouth in the license committee of the Finnish Football Association, where he sat until the beginning of December 2019.

It was about the league license of Kuopio Palloseura KuPS in the football Veikkausliiga.

At the heart of the case was why the reigning Finnish champion was allowed to play the beginning of the 2020 season on his home field and did not have to go to the Helsinki Bolt arena, which he named as a backup field.

According to Saarinen, the KuPS field in Kuopio did not meet the league’s conditions.

“A rule change was made in the middle of the licensing season. It watered down the entire conditions criteria, the purpose of which is to ensure the safety of the players and, in the long term, create pressure to improve conditions. I resigned because the decision did not follow the principle of good governance. Long-term goals and values ​​were forgotten in decision-making.”

“I didn’t want to spend my free time researching the conditions of the clubs, when the basis for the decisions was watered at the same time.”

When the matter began to be discussed in the Federation Board of the Football Association, the association’s president Ari Lahti left the meeting due to absenteeism. Lahti is the main owner of KuPS.

“But at the heart of this matter was not the question of staying, but the fact that in decision-making one should not forget what one has committed to in the activity. In this case, of course, we also sometimes have to make difficult decisions that can cause annoyance or have an unfavorable effect from a financial point of view.”

“This is particularly emphasized when the rules that are supposed to be followed are drawn up yourself,” Saarinen points out.

Another member of the license committee also resigned from his position after this.

“Difficult situations can often heal operations the most, as long as lessons are learned from them. People have a strong need to belong. We don’t want to risk that. That’s why it probably silences us when the group pressure grows so strong,” says Saarinen.

He points out that it is difficult for an individual person to bring about a change in thinking.

Badminton Association Saarinen was elected chairman in 2022, when Jaakko Mäki-Petäjä left the task. Like his predecessor, Saarinen came from outside the sport.

Mäki-Petäjä and Saarinen, who became an entrepreneur, had offices in the same place. Mäki-Petäjä attracted Saaris to apply for the presidency of the Badminton Association.

“Jaakko wasn’t a badminton player either, but crazy brave in a good way. Thanks to him, we started thinking about new ways to finance badminton and make the sport more visible.”

The first big step was the organization of an international mixed team competition, the Sudirman Cup, in Vantaa in the fall of 2021.

“The competitions were put together in a few months during the corona period. It gave me new faith that we can do big things. That’s the road we’re on,” says Saarinen and refers to the 10-15 in Finland. to the big international tournament to be played in October.

In the Arctic Open, played in Vantaa, 420,000 dollars, almost 400,000 euros, will be awarded to the players. The tournament’s budget is in the millions, which is a considerable amount by Finnish standards.

The best players in the world will come to the tournament, and it has been agreed to organize it for four years with the International Badminton Federation.

“As public funding decreases, we have to find other ways to finance operations, take risks and boldly start looking for ways to finance operations.”

Badminton is a medium-sized sport with 170,000 fans in Finland, but it is the second most popular sport in the world. In Asia alone, 339 million people play badminton every week.

“The scope of badminton in the world doesn’t really seem to be understood here,” says Saarinen.

Saarinen’s 11- and 12-year-old boys play badminton and basketball.

“I’m not a bench athlete and I don’t follow sports. I watch value competitions. By the way, there is so much interesting in sports that my skills can be useful.”

Saarinen (nee Mäkelä) played soccer in teams in the capital region and in the national youth team.

In 2001, he was on the Mäkelänrinte team to win the high school football world championship for Finland. In the final in Italy, Sweden, which was considered stronger in preliminary settings, fell 3–0.

Mäkelä was the captain of the Finnish team and scored one goal in the final match.

However, he did not play in the Finnish adult national team.

“I stopped playing seriously when I started my studies. And I probably wouldn’t have made it to the adult national team. Sports still taught me more than universities. That’s why it’s important that children have a hobby,” says Saarinen.

Football changed to exam books, which Saarinen studied at the same time at the Swedish-language business school in Hanken and at the law department at the University of Helsinki.

“I did degrees in parallel. It was quite a mind-blowing job when you think about it afterwards. Back then I was still terribly disciplined. Now I’ve relaxed and gained a healthy relaxation with age,” says the 38-year-old Saarinen.

“I have started early and managed a lot. It’s nice to hustle with the kids when you’re full of energy.”

“ “There are clearly no grudges in the football association.”

And after all, Saarinen has had time. The curriculum vitae is breathtakingly long, even if you only take a few excerpts from it:

In the years 2018–2021, he worked at the Helsinki office of the Forensic Risk Alliance (FRA) in the position of Director. FRA is a global expert organization whose business is financial investigations and fraud prevention.

At FRA, Saarinen was, among other things, involved in a significant money laundering investigation of a Nordic bank and in the investigation of bribery allegations made by a Nordic company in Namibia.

“The money laundering investigation was a big gig with the opportunity to see a big international investigation. All messes are fascinating. The case in Namibia is still being processed locally, but the money laundering investigation has already been completed.”

In his current job, Saarinen is one of Tvenda’s founding partners Delay Lajusen with.

The company investigates financial abuses, money laundering, conducts special audits related to bankruptcies and restructurings, damage calculations and internal audits.

“The magnitude of the cases varies. Many times things are settled, and our investigation work can help here. Not all cases become public. We are not judges and we have no Nazis to lynch anyone in any way. We are often involved in difficult situations and do a lot of interviews.”

Venda is a sailing term and means translation. The company’s initials t and v stand for Tytti and Viivi.

Between years after Saarinen has also returned to Palloliitto in a position of trust, now as chairman of the futsal license committee.

“There are clearly no grudges in the football association. I was delighted to be asked back. The Licensing Committee is a good place to see the everyday reality of sports clubs and the challenges associated with the operation.”

“Many ask how I manage to do everything. I am very curious. It also guides me in my professional life. There must be a burning desire to understand. I personify my own work as a puzzle builder. Finding the missing pieces is wildly rewarding. Every day is an opportunity to learn something new.”

How much interest is there in sports management at an even higher level?

“It’s not my life’s mission or my number one ambition, but you should never say never. As president of the sports association, I can make an impact. In my opinion, it does not require so much knowledge of the rules of the sport, but rather an understanding of good management and financial knowledge, as well as conversational skills. It’s important to be able to look at things from different perspectives.”

There are still few women as presidents of sports federations. According to Saarinen, women bring a different perspective when the group of decision-makers and influencers becomes more diverse.