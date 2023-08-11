The court decided not to search for the mayor of Bolshoi Kamen, who was put on the wanted list and left for the NVO

The court ruled not to look for the Mayor of Bolshoy Kamen in the Primorsky Territory, Rustyam Abushaev, who was put on the wanted list and left for a special military operation (SVO). This decision was reported in the joint press service of the courts of the region, the statement cites TASS.

According to the agency, the refusal to stop the search for Abushaev was declared illegal.

An application to terminate the search for the official was filed by the mayor’s lawyer, but his satisfaction was denied.

A criminal case was opened against the mayor of Bolshoy Kamen on suspicion of fraud with land plots and illegal business activities through proxies. Among the victims in the case of the mayor passed disabled and labor veteran.

Abushaev himself stated that he felt an “urgent need” to go to the NVO zone when he participated in events for the families of the mobilized. Back in April of this year, already being in the special operation zone, Abushaev remained the mayor of the city.