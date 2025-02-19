Sit down to agree with a solution with whom everything began, with whom the entire order, borders, international consensus and the rules of the game, and leave the attacked waiting outside to tell him, without the right to replica, what you have decided. Thus Trump has raised his peace plan for Ukraine, a plan in which the last thing that is sought is peace and, of course, not for Ukraine. The United States has decided that things will be done in their own waythat Europe will reorganize its borders in Ukraine – and go to know where more – as it seems convenient to the Americans.

And scare. It is very afraid to think that these patio abuses end up winning. Because it’s what is happening. The abuson of the backyard of Europe, Russia, will end up winning this game. And he will not settle for what he achieves this time. In a time he will return for more, because they have allowed him, because he knows that, as much as he hits, that he threatens, that he is isolated, someone will come to defend him. This time it has been Trump, but we are already seeing that behind it has many willing to imitate him.

Europe tries not to end KO in all this. Macron reacted with an improvised meeting in Paris to make clear that Europe seeks to have a voice, although what he says, what he proposes, is not very clear yet. Just calm this state of nerves and stupefaction See the United Kingdom return home, to Europeto join forces and, if you can, serve as a bridge with the United States. Although we all know that, seen what is seen, it can be used at this point.

The tears of the organizer of the Munich Security Conference of this weekend are shared by many. See how all the efforts of these three years For maintaining the sovereignty and security of Ukraine they are thrown overboard in a meeting in Riyadh It is to cry.

During these three years of war it has been tried to weaken Russia by all media, in international forums, and economically blocking their funds and those of its oligarchs. It has been attempted to isolate the country. Trump, in two calls and a meeting, has given him all the power that Putin was waiting for To do what he wants with Ukraine, and everything he wants in the future with whom he wants.

So much so that yesterday, before sitting on the table, he put his own red lines. Yes, the aggressor, Putin, said how they wanted those conversations to be and that possible peace agreement before even starting to speak: that Ukraine does not enter NATO. And they consent. And if someone doubted that this was a red line, he also threatened Europe. “It would have catastrophic consequences.” This has done nothing but start.