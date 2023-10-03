Professional hackers have devised a new method to hack mobile phones, by creating “groups” on WhatsApp, adding the potential victim to them, and when he automatically tries to leave the group, he automatically clicks on a link that leads him to the trap of scammers who steal all the data on his phone.

The Cyber ​​Security Council of the UAE government warned of the spread of suspicious messages through the WhatsApp application, text messages, and the social networking site “X,” explaining that the fraud process begins after the hacker seizes the account of a person known to the victim, and then sends the targeted person an invitation to join a group. On WhatsApp or clicking on an unknown link, and once he clicks, his phone is hacked.

The first chief prosecutor at the Deira Prosecution Office of the Public Prosecution in Dubai, an expert in electronic crimes, Dr. Khaled Al-Junaibi, told Emirates Al-Youm that electronic fraudsters are developing hacking methods and are well aware of the varying degree of awareness among members of society, and once someone’s phone is hacked, they move from it to other parties. Registered contact.

He revealed that hacking through WhatsApp messages or social media is the most recent and common method, and many people fall into it by mistake, as a message reaches the targeted person, perhaps via an anonymous person, and he is given the choice either to accept the addition of that person or to block him, pointing out that whoever It is normal for the victim to click on the blocking icon, only to discover later that he has fallen into the hacking trap.

He added that the other side of this type of hacking occurs after infiltrating the phone of one of the people on the victim’s contact list, as the fraudster creates a WhatsApp group and sends a request to join the targeted person, and when the latter tries to cancel the group or leave it, he in turn falls into the trap.

Al-Junaibi explained that the problem remains the cultural disparity between members of society. The phone is now in the hands of young children and the elderly, who often do not know how to use telephone technology except sending a recorded message or a prayer, in addition to answering the phone. He pointed out that these are the target groups in The first stage of hacking, and their phones often do not have bank data, cards, or payment methods, such as Apple Pay, but they are like a Trojan horse to hack the phones of people registered with them.

He continued that the hacker studies the nature of the people registered in the contact list of the easy victim who succeeded in hacking his phone, then chooses the second victim, and sends him a message to join a group, request a friendship, or any of the suspicious links that could be a loophole for hacking.

He pointed out that these methods certainly represent a major challenge, and whenever a particular method is revealed, hackers develop their methods and leap forward, and this will continue in light of the use of communication technologies, but awareness remains necessary to protect members of society.

He pointed out that among the methods that he personally monitored were messages sent to the targeted person via WhatsApp or other means of communication, including withdrawal coupons belonging to well-known shopping centers, starting with a coupon, then the second, third, and fourth, until the victim surrenders and clicks for the electronic withdrawal, and then He falls into the trap.

He stated that all aspects of life are managed technically now. Bills arrive via phones, as well as payment mechanisms and account management. The seriousness of hacking methods and their development cannot be denied. Hence, there is a need to be careful when dealing with any messages, as pressing by mistake may cost the person a lot.

He stressed that the competent authorities in the country are making great efforts, whether in securing all sectors or educating members of society and protecting them from these risks, but awareness remains necessary, and trying to reach the segments most likely to be exposed to danger.

Al-Junaibi stressed that the cybercrime index, especially fraud using these methods, is still low in the UAE compared to other countries, but there is, on the other hand, a need to increase awareness among members of society, especially in light of the country’s strong digital infrastructure and its progress in the field of smart services.

He pointed out that there is a huge market for stolen data, especially bank cards, which are sold on the Internet abroad, and all types of cards are available, warning of two very important matters, the first of which is hacking this data when making transactions when traveling, or getting involved in using stolen data through intermediaries. They sell it “online”.

5 measures to avoid falling into the trap

The Cyber ​​Security Council advised the UAE government to follow five measures to avoid falling into the trap of electronic hacking, the first of which is to avoid clicking on unknown links, verify the identity of the sender by communicating directly with him before clicking on the links, update all applications and the operating system on the phone regularly, and use anti-virus programs and applications. Viruses, and avoid joining unknown groups on WhatsApp or other websites and applications.

“Digital Dubai” warns

Digital Dubai has warned of an increase in the index of fraud attempts by hacking mobile phones recently, pointing out that fraudsters resort to sending messages via WhatsApp from the names of people the recipient knows, asking him to click on a link to enter a group, through which an attempt is made to seize Data, through the user’s WhatsApp account, pointing out that fraudsters may try to use other scenarios, such as requesting bank card information, using numbers and names that the recipient knows.