'Deceptions' is the new series that has caught all Netflix users. The British series premiered on the first day of 2024 and did not have to spend even a week to be placed in a privileged place within the top 10 the most popular thing on the platform. If it had not been for the overwhelming success of 'Berlín', a spin off of 'La casa de papel', this thriller created by Danny Brocklehurst would have occupied the first place of the most viewed on the famous streaming service.

'Fool Me Once', as is its original name, tells the story of Maya, who tries to come to terms with the brutal murder of her husband. In this process, she installs a camera to monitor her daughter; However, she is surprised to see the presence of her husband in her own house. In the following note we invite you to meet the members of her cast.

Who makes up the cast of 'Deceptions'?

1. Michelle Keegan as Maya Stern

The English actress is the protagonist of 'Deceptions', a series in which she plays Maya Stern, a former soldier who is traumatized by the murder of her husband. Michelle Kegan is known for playing Tina McIntyre in the series 'Coronation Street', for which she won various awards. After that, she worked on 'Ordinary Lies' (2015) and currently she is in the series 'Our Girl'.

Michelle Keegan as Maya Stern Photo: Netflix

2. Richard Armitage as Joe Burkett

The renowned British actor plays Joe Burkett, Maya's husband. He belongs to a wealthy family that keeps a lot of secrets. Armitage is remembered for his role as the dwarf Thorin in 'The Hobbit' trilogy, based on the novel of the same name by JRR Tolkien. In addition, the 52-year-old actor also appeared in various films, such as 'Captain America: The First Avenger' (2011), 'Alice Through the Looking Glass' (2011), among others.

Richard Armitage as Joe Burkett Photo: Netflix

3. Adeel Akhtar as DS Sami Kierce

Adeel Akhtar plays Detective Sami Kierce, who must investigate Joe's death, as well as deal with his own secrets. Akhtar won a BAFTA in 2017 for his role in the series 'Murdered by my Father'. Likewise, he is acclaimed for his performances in 'Utopia' (2014), 'Capital' (2015), 'River' (2015), among others.

Adeel Akhtar as DS Sami Kierce. Photo: Netflix

4. Joanna Lumley as Judith Burkett

Joanna Lumley plays Judith Burkett, Joe's mother and matriarch of a very powerful family. Lumley is well known in the UK due to her performance as Patsy Stone in the sitcom 'Absolutely Fabulous', for which she won a BAFTA. On the other hand, the 77-year-old former model also had appearances in productions such as 'The Wolf of Wall Street', 'Corpse Bride', 'Paddington 2', etc.

Joanna Lumley as Judith Burkett. Photo: Netflix

5. Emmett J. Scanlan as Shane Tessier

Emmett Scanlan plays Shane Tessier in 'Deceptions'. Shane is Maya's confidant, whom he has known since her military days, and becomes her support after the death of her husband. The Irish actor is known for his appearances in series such as 'Hollyoaks', 'The Fall', 'Peaky Blinders', among others. Additionally, he worked for Marvel on 'Guardians of the Galaxy' and 'Legends of Valhalla: Thor'.

Emmett J. Scanlan as Shane Tessier. Photo: Netflix

6. Dino Fetscher as Marty McGregor

Marty McGregor is a police officer who works alongside Sami in the investigation of Joe's murder. Dino Fetscher, who plays him, is a Welsh actor remembered for his work in series such as 'Banana', 'Cucumber', 'Paranoid', 'Gentleman Jack', 'Years and Years', among others. In 2017 he was nominated for Rising Celebrity at the British LGBT Awards.

Dino Fetscher as Marty McGregor. Photo: Netflix

Who completes the cast of 'Deceptions'?

James Northcote as Neil Burkett

Danya Griver as Abby Walker

Marcus Garvey as Eddie Walker

Hattie Morahan as Caroline Burkett

Daniel Burt as Daniel Burt

Adelle Leonce as Eva Finn

Natalia Kostrzewa as Izabella Godek

