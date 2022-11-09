Roberto Zaccaria takes his own life after the deception on the web and the suicide of a 24-year-old: “Le Iene” under accusation

The broadcast of Italia Uno “Hyenas” in the storm after a man of 64, Roberto Zaccaria years he took his own life on Sunday 6 November following a report that saw him as the protagonist of a deception on the web that at the end of last year had led to another suicide of a 24-year-old from Forlì. He opened a new file against unknown persons. In the viewfinder the episode on the man who had pretended to be a girlfriend for a year. In the end, both the victim and the deceiver took their own lives.

This event “struck us very much, it shocked us very much from the beginning”, said Milena Garavini, mayor of Forlimpopoliin the province of Forlì-Cesena. “There have been many comments – he adds -, but surely everyone has noticed the difficulty that emerges from this situation, a relational difficulty that has united the two people. A story – he observes -, which highlights the difficulties and limitations of our society, which is too based on a virtual reality that does not realize what people’s loneliness is ”.

Danielethis was the name of the young man, he had fallen in love with Irenea girl known on the web who actually did not exist. Once he understood the deception, the boy took his own life. A story from which two complaints were triggered: one for death as a consequence of another crime and the other for substitution of a person. For the first, the Forlì public prosecutor asked for the filing but saw the boy’s family oppose while for the second offense a criminal conviction was issued.

Finally the transmission Mediaset: the 64-year-old was intercepted in the house, many, if not all, in the country have recognized him thanks to the great media coverage of other newspapers, including local ones. Meanwhile, the family members of the latter are considering a complaint against “Hyenas”. The lawyer Pierpaolo Benini he announced his desire to evaluate the issue, explaining that in these hours he should have met the man for a sort of protection and shelter against the media pillory. A difficult situation even after posters against him had appeared in the village.

