Due to last week’s 2-2 in Glasgow, Dessers had good hopes for a nice evening in Eindhoven, but unlike last year, Rangers FC did not succeed in winning the second play-off match. “This is a very sour evening. We expected so much from it. This is a serious disappointment,” said the former striker of Feyenoord, among others, in front of RTL7’s camera.

In the 64th minute, Rangers FC found the connecting goal (2-1) via James Tavernier, which raised Scottish hopes again, but immediately afterwards Luuk de Jong delivered the final blow: ,,We had a reasonable grip on the match at first, but PSV ultimately has quality in every line to make a difference. After that 3-1, something creaks, I think, that’s something human. You get a little bit of hope. I said: one more goal! But then it’s done immediately afterwards,” said Dessers.

Whether Rangers FC had earned more according to the striker? ,,Good question. Based on last week for sure, but I think that tonight PSV was a bit too big for us in all areas. We also drew the strongest opponent with PSV. With a slightly different draw, we really would have had a great chance to participate in the Champions League. But another big game awaits on Sunday with the Old Firm against Celtic so we have to make sure this doesn’t cause a hangover.” See also Agro bench confirms support for Bolsonaro in the 2nd round

