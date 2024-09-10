The Mexican State has different social programs that seek, in different ways, to help the most vulnerable population, one of the categories of these being housing support.

Under this understanding, one of the social housing programs that the Mexican State makes available is the so-called “Decent Housing Support”, through which beneficiaries can obtain up to 50 thousand pesos to finance improvements in their homes.

Now, the requirements to access the different amounts given by the National Fund for Popular Housing Trust (FONHAPO) through the Decent Housing Support program are the following:

*Be over 18 years old.

*Live in the states and areas selected by the competent authorities.

*Official identification.

*Document proving legal possession of the property.

*CURP.

*Proof of address.

Meanwhile, once the requirements have been met, interested parties must appear at the municipal or state government offices with the aforementioned documentation and fill out the Single Socioeconomic Information Questionnaire (CUIS).

Decent housing project: how to get up to $53,000 for a roof or extra room/Photo: Freepik

Thus, through the National Trust Fund for Popular Housing (FONHAPO), citizens can access the Decent Housing Support Programwhich offers the following financing options:

*Construction of a basic housing unit: between 40 thousand and 53 thousand pesos.

*Extension of existing home: between 15 thousand and 20 thousand pesos.

*Improvements to current home: between 10 thousand and 15 thousand pesos.

It should be noted that beneficiaries of Support for Decent Housing will have to cover, at least, 5% of the value of the share, either in cash or labor.

It should be noted that this social housing program is only applicable in 2024 in the following states:

*Baja California.

*Baja California Sur.

*Campeche.

*Chiapas.

*Coahuila.

*Colima.

*Durango.

*Warrior.

*Gentleman.

*Jalisco.

*State of Mexico.

*Michoacan.

*Morelos.

*Nayarit.

*Oaxaca.

*Puebla.

*Quintana Roo.

*San Luis Potosi.

*Sinaloa.

*Tabasco.

*Tamaulipas.

*Veracruz.

*Yucatan.

Finally, it is worth clarifying that in order to find out if your municipality is eligible for this social housing program, you must contact the state Welfare Secretariat to obtain information about it.